Netflix Announces New Horror Anime

Netflix has championed anime for years at this point, and the service has become a go-to place for marathons the world over. Of course, the company has carved out its own space in the industry over time with a slew of original titles. Now, a new project by the name of Exception has been unveiled, and it will bring Academy Award winner Ryuichi Sakamoto to the forefront.

As you can see below, the first trailer for Exception has gone live, and it showcases a rather unsettling story. The space horror was produced under Tatsunoko Production and Studio 5. So if you want to read up on its sci-fi synopsis, you can find it below:

"In the far future, humanity has been driven from Earth and forced to move its population to another galaxy. Members of a scouting team are sent to search for a planet suitable for terraforming. The crew was created through a biological 3D printer, but a system malfunction causes one of the crew members, Lewis, to emerge in a deformed state. As Lewis turns on his fellow crew members Nina, Mack, Patty and Oscar, a countdown to the end of the mission begins in the frightening darkness of the ship."

in a future where identical copies of oneself can be made, what exactly counts as human? Check out the trailer for exception, streaming on Netflix October 13! pic.twitter.com/etOZcqUnQu — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 12, 2022

As you can see, this space horror series will be a doozy to watch, and it will be out in time for Halloween. The show is expected to drop on October 13th, after all. Yuzo Sato will direct the series while Hirotaka Adachi oversaw the screenplay. Character designs were done by Yoshitaka Amano, and of course, music was arranged by Sakamoto. The musician is a well-known one around the globe as his work has been featured in The Last Emperor, The Revenant, and more.

Will you be watching Exception later this year? Or do you have other horror series on your must-see list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.