The Ultimate Fall 2022 Anime Release Guide

When leaves begin to brown and local coffee shops bring our their pumpkin spice lattes, you know fall is around the corner. It is that time of the year, and of course, many are bidding the summer farewell as school gets into high gear. Of course, anime fans have been preparing for the fall season, and no – we don't mean they have been studying. After all, the fall 2022 season is one of the industry's most stacked to date, and there are a lot of shows to keep up with.

Of course, it can be hard to keep up with all of the series if you are not plugged into the fandom all day every day. From Chainsaw Man to Bleach and Mob Psycho 100, a slew of big hits are coming to the TV this fall. ComicBook is here to help you parse out when and where to catch these releases, so you can read up on our ultimate fall release guide below:

--------

My Hero Academia – October 1 (Crunchyroll)

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."



Spy x Family – October 1 (Crunchyroll)

The master spy codenamed <Twilight> has spent his days on undercover missions, all for the dream of a better world. But one day, he receives a particularly difficult new order from command. For his mission, he must form a temporary family and start a new life?!



Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury – October 2 (Crunchyroll)

A lone girl from the remote planet of Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world.



Golden Kamuy – October 3 (Crunchyroll)

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi "Immortal" Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck-and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa-to survive.



The Eminence in Shadow – October 5 (Crunchyroll)

Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal-and everyone knows the truth but him!



Mob Psycho 100 – October 6 (Crunchyroll)

What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!



Do It Yourself – October 6. (Crunchyroll)

This is furniture, friendship, and even life. Think, devise, struggle, fail, and never give up, complete it with your own hands. It is a story that depicts the first steps of girls trying to open up the future.



Tiger and Bunny 2: Part 2 – October 7 (Netflix)

Stern Bild City is a thriving metropolis where superheroes called "NEXTs" protect the streets, sponsors pull the strings, and a hugely popular show called Hero TV captures all of it. Veteran hero Kotetsu Kaburagi (AKA Wild Tiger) and hotheaded new hero Barnaby Brooks, Jr. (nicknamed Bunny by his friends) are forced to team up not only to protect Stern Bild City, but to earn as many points on Hero TV as possible. Joined by a diverse cast of heroes, all with different powers and answering to their own corporate sponsors, Tiger and Bunny must find a way to work together, uncover the secret of the "Ouroboros," and earn enough points to become this year's "King of Heroes."



Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun – October 8 (Crunchyroll)

Iruma Suzuki's parents were horrible, nasty people who didn't just mistreat him, they literally sold his soul to a demon! Ironically, however, it turns out surprisingly well, as it seems that the Demon has always wanted a grandson and is determined to make Iruma fit into that role... even if that means that Iruma has to go to school with all the other demon kids. Since Iruma's never had a decent education, he's fine with that, but there's a catch: if anyone learns that he's human, his classmates will eat him! Talk about pressure to fit in! Amazingly, Iruma manages to blend in fairly well with his devilishly good new friends! Now, if he could only stop nearly giving himself away by trying to do nice things, he might even survive to graduate.



Blue Lock – October 9 (Crunchyroll)

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's mising? An absolute ace striker. The Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, so Blue Lock -- a rigorous training ground for 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players -- is created. To survive this battle royale, the last striker standing will have to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in his way!



Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – October 10 (TBA)

Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace.



Play It Cool, Guys – October 11 (Crunchyroll)

Enter: a group of cool guys who seem like they've got that unapproachable swag. But look closer and you'll find a bunch of dorks who've gotten the act down pat. So sit back, grab some popcorn, and enjoy watching these clumsy dudes try to look cool all day, every day.



Chainsaw Man – October 11 (Crunchyroll)

Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!



To Your Eternity – October 23 (Crunchyroll)

A lonely boy wandering the desolate tundra meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well... To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.



