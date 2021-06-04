Shirobako Movie Gets North American Release Date

✖

Shirobako's new movie has finally set a release date for North America! The original anime series produced by P.A. Works originally ran back in 2015, and has been one of the major cult hits among anime fans as it showed what kind of work goes into making new anime through the eyes of its central studio, Muashino Animation. While the series did come to an end, it surprisingly made a huge return with a brand new feature film set after the end of that original anime series last year in Japan. Now it's coming to North America!

Eleven Arts has announced they have licensed Shirobako The Movie for a North American release on August 10th in theaters. Tickets for the new film go on sale starting on July 2nd through Fathom Events, and it will feature the Japanese release of the film with English subtitles. You can check out the English subtitled teaser for the new sequel film from Eleven Arts' official Twitter account below:

Musashino Animation will have to reach new heights with their passion for anime as Aoi and the team undertake the production of their latest film. Are they able to rely on their love for filmmaking, friends, and food alone? 🍩 Find out in SHIROBAKO The Movie! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/E5sv8H2lKi — ELEVEN ARTS (@ELEVEN_ARTS) June 2, 2021

Shirobako The Movie originally released in Japan in February 2020, and it seems that now that theaters are finally opening back up in North America the film will finally come our way as well. The film takes place four years after the events of the original series as Muashino Animation works on a new feature film project. With a returning staff and cast from the anime series led by returning director Tsutomu Mizushima for P.A. Works, Eleven Arts officially describes Shirobako The Movie as such:

"Four years after the events of SHIROBAKO the series, Musashino Animation has gone through unprecedented changes and things are looking bleak for the studio. One day, Aoi Miyamori is offered a role managing a new theatrical animation project. With only a few months left before the deadline, can MusAni complete the project in its current state? It's up to Aoi to work alongside both familiar faces and new to finish the project in time!"

Will you be checking out Shirobako's new movie now that it's coming to theaters in North America? What did you think of the original anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!