XXX Holic Is Reportedly Working on a Revival

If you are a fan of Clamp, then there is a good chance you know about XXX Holic. The title is one of the most popular Clamp titles out there, and it is still living it is own way these days. But if a new report is true, it looks like the original XXX Holic run is about to make a comeback.

The whole update came to light with help from the user MangaMoguraRE. It was there the vetted insider posted a message that had Clamp fans buzzing with excitement. "The continuation of XXX Holic by CLAMP is in the works," the report reads. "CLAMP is asking readers for a bit more patience."

At this point, there are no other details on the comeback, but it seems XXX Holic is going to be continuing in some way. This update comes a bit after the franchise pushed forward a sequel. The new title XXX Holic Rei was launched in 2013 and has been in print ever since.

As for XXX Holic, the main series closed in February 2011 and has yet to come back since. This feels like an eternity ago to fans, and that wait is even worse for anime lovers. XXX Holic began its journey on TV in April 2006 before it ended just over two years later at Production IG. Now, it seems XXX Holic will be making a return, so who's to say an anime revival is out of the cards?

If you want to know more about XXX Holic, you can find out more about the Clamp title below:

"Watanuki Kimihiro is haunted by visions of ghosts and spirits. Seemingly by chance, he encounters a mysterious witch named Yuuko, who claims she can help. In desperation, he accepts, but realizes that he’s just been tricked into working for Yuuko in order to pay off the cost of her services. Soon he’s employed in her little shop—a job which turns out to be nothing like his previous work experience!

Most of Yuuko’s customers live in Japan, but Yuuko and Watanuki are about to have some unusual visitors named Sakura and Syaoran from a land called Clow."

Are you hyped for the return of XXX Holic? Or would you rather let the series rest in peace?