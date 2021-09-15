Komi Can’t Communicate Confirms Netflix Release With New Trailer

Komi Can’t Communicate has confirmed it will be streaming on Netflix with the release of a new trailer! Tomohito Oda’s original manga series has quickly picked up a major cult following ever since it started releasing outside of Japan in the last couple of years, and soon the series will be finding a whole new audience with the debut of its official anime adaptation. Announced to be releasing this October as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, fans outside of Japan have been wondering where they would be able to check out the new anime for themselves.

It was previously reported that while Komi Can’t Communicate would be airing on TV Tokyo in Japan, it would also be streaming on Netflix Japan soon after. It was confirmed with the release of its newest trailer that the anime will indeed be streaming with Netflix in 190 countries and territories outside of Japan. It will offer a dub in eight different languages, and subtitles in 31 different languages. To celebrate, you can check out the trailer in the video above!

Komi Can’t Communicate‘s anime will be debuting on Netflix in Japan this Fall, but there’s currently no set release date for the anime’s release in other territories as it will be different from it October 6th launch there. This doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t be available to stream until 2022 (as per the usual release schedule where Netflix holds a series until it can be released in a single season or cour batch with all of its dubs ready to go), but it’s likely. Then again, there are a few notable series getting different kinds of schedules like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

The trailer also confirms the opening and ending theme for the anime as well as the opening is titled “Cinderella” as performed by Cider Girl, and the ending theme is titled “Hikareinochi,” as performed by Kitri. Mysterious Girlfriend X’s Ayumu Watanabe serving as chief director for the anime, Kazuki Kawagoe (Beyblade Burst God) is directing the new adaptation for OLM. Deko Akao will be handling the series composition, and Atsuko Nakajima will serve as character designer. The voice cast for the core trio includes Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana.

