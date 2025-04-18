Fan-Favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Character Returns After 30-Year Absence (Exclusive)

A beloved character from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise is finally back. When you ask longtime TMNT fans about the Heroes in a Half Shell, many will point to the iconic 1987 animated series that helped kickstart their Turtles fandom. The show has been revisited many times, most recently in IDW Publishing’s TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures. The comic fills in the gaps of the animated series and features a host of recognizable and fan-favorite characters. One of those characters, Lotus Blossom, is back in the landmark 25th issue, and she’s not alone. Joining Lotus Blossom are Tokka and Rahzar from TMNT II: Secret of the Ooze.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures #25 by writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. This marks the first full return of Lotus Blossom in the comics since the cartoon. She’s only made cameo appearances previously in the comic series.

The pages feature Rocksteady and Bebop confronting Lotus Blossom in a dojo, most likely when the evil Krang tries to recruit Lotus Blossom to help them steal the Turtles’ portable dimensional window. Of course, Lotus Blossom quickly defeats Rocksteady and Bebop. More pages show Leonardo taking on Tokka and Rahzaron on a dark city street. Just as the duo looks to get the best of Leonardo, Lotus Blossom drops a smoke bomb that temporarily blinds the mutants.

“This issue brings back a fan favorite from the 1987 TV series, Lotus Blossom! I had a great time designing two new costumes for her, both of which are featured in this issue,” Dan Schoening said. “Oh, and did I mention Tokka and Rahzar? Hopefully they don’t eat all the donuts this time!”

Along with starring in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, Lotus Blossom has also made video game appearances and has her own action figure. Seeing her rescue Leonardo isn’t surprising, since a romance between the two has been addressed in the past. Fans will have to pick up the issue to see if Lotus Blossom is a friend or foe of the Turtles this time around.

TMNT: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #25

Writer: Erik Burnham

Artist: Dan Schoening

Colorist: Luis Antonio Delgado

Letter: Ed Dukeshire

On sale May 28, 2025

Pre-order deadline April 21, 2025

With their latest attempt to repair the dimensional portal resulting in catastrophic failure, Krang and Hob decide the best way to achieve their ends — freeing both Shredder and the Pantheon — is to steal the portable dimensional window from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! But the Turtles’ lair is both hidden and well defended, two things that will keep our villainous crew from acquiring the portal in a quick and easy fashion. There’s only one solution: Hire another ninja to steal the device for them! Shredder has kept tabs on a formidable ninja who the Turtles have trusted in the past — but can the bad guys talk her into joining their cause? (That’s rhetorical. If they didn’t convince her to help, we wouldn’t have a story!) Join us for the return of Lotus Blossom as the Saturday Morning Adventures continue!

What do you think about Lotus Blossom’s return in TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures #25? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!