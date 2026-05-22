10 Most Powerful Fighters in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles History, Ranked

From small beginnings as a team meant to parody superheroes in a one-shot comic under Mirage Comics, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have risen to become a multimedia franchise with movies, TV shows, video games, toys, and comics. IDW, Image, and Archie Comics, in particular, have drastically expanded TMNT’s lore by offering numerous stories in which the characters have showcased insane feats of fighting prowess. The four Heroes in a Half Shell have spent their whole lives learning the ways of ninjitsu, which they use to battle some of their world’s strongest fighters. From mutated animals to skilled ninjas, the world of TMNT is filled with powerful and fearsome warriors.

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They may sometimes be silly, but the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their numerous allies and enemies are skilled fighters with potent abilities and expertise in numerous martial arts. This list will primarily consider their comic book incarnations.

10) Jennika

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have, for the most part, been a four-person team. But, IDW added one more Hero in a Half Shell to their group: Jennika. Unlike the original turtles, Jennika began as a human and was a former assassin for the Foot Clan. When Splinter took over the Foot Clan, Jennika proved herself an asset thanks to her ability to contend with all four Ninja Turtles simultaneously. And when Jennika was transformed into a mutant turtle through a blood transfusion with Leonardo, she only grew stronger. Becoming the official fifth Ninja Turtle, Jennika uses her metal claws with great efficiency. The only thing holding Jenikka back is her relative inexperience in her turtle form. However, she’s still an expert combatant who can cut down numerous opponents.

9) Michelangelo

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

Michelangelo may be seen as the goofball of the group, but beneath his laid-back attitude and love of pizza lies a seasoned warrior. A master of nunchucks and skateboarding, Mickey combines these two loves to perform surprise attacks from any direction, making him incredibly unpredictable. He’s so powerful that he can shatter robots with his nunchucks. More importantly, IDW’s The Last Ronin comic series presents a future in which not only is Mikey the last Ninja Turtle, but he also reaches his full potential. After losing his family, Mikey let go of his immaturity and stopped holding back, which allowed him to cut through scores of cyborgs and ninjas with lethal precision.

8) Slash

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

Where other Mutant Turtles primarily rely on their martial art skills, Slash uses his immense size and overwhelming strength to beat his opponents to a bloody pulp. In IDW Publishing, Slash was a snapping turtle mutated by the mad scientist Baxter Stockman. Initially a villain, Slash ultimately turned over a new leaf and became an ally of the Ninja Turtles. Towering over the other turtles, Slash is strong enough to throw armored trucks and shatter walls with a single punch. Slash’s strength has made him a fearsome warrior, but his lack of training has often led to him being outmaneuvered and outsmarted. Still, only the most skilled of fighters would dare to challenge such a colossal and short-tempered mutant.

7) Karai

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

The descendant of the Shredder, Oroku Karai, is a deadly assassin and heir to the Foot Clan. Having been trained her entire life to be a ruthless killing machine, Karai is a master ninja, archer, and swordswoman. With these skills, she often acts as Leonardo’s main rival. Karai has cut down numerous enemies and has proven herself to be a match for each of the Ninja Turtles. Karai became even deadlier when she got her hands on the Kira No Ken, which is a mystical sword that grants the user enhanced strength and speed in exchange for their soul. With this blade, Karai can cut through thick metal doors and slaughter rooms full of enemies with ease.

6) Raphael

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

The short-tempered Raphael is always the first one to charge without pause or restraint into battle with his twin sais. Raph is widely regarded as the physically toughest of his four brothers. And he can effortlessly defeat numerous Foot Clan ninjas at once. Raph isn’t just muscle, as he’s also second only to Leonardo in his martial arts skills. His rage acts as both Raph’s greatest strength and weakness, as it can simultaneously make him sloppy while also giving him a significant boost in strength and endurance. While Raph is certainly a hothead, his ability to ignore pain and combine his raw strength and years of ninjitsu training make him a force to be reckoned with.

5) Leatherhead

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

Whether he’s acting as a hero or a villain, Leatherhead is someone you don’t want to mess with. As a giant mutant alligator, Leatherhead unsurprisingly is incredibly tough. He’s strong enough to collapse a bridge with a single swipe of his tail, to overpower all the Ninja Turtles simultaneously, to rip apart giant robots with his bare hands, and to withstand a barrage of lasers and missiles hitting him. His bite can also easily tear through metal. If all that wasn’t enough, Leatherhead is a genius whose intellect often rivals Donatello’s. Of course, if he were to get angry, Leatherhead would enter a more animalistic state of mind and become a danger to everyone around him.

4) Leonardo

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

Leonardo has proven his right to be the leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles countless times. None of the Turtles took their training and mastery of the ways of the ninja more seriously than Leo, as seen with his skill with his twin katana blades. Leo is such an expert fighter that he can knock a person out cold with a single pressure point attack. He’s defeated scores of Foot Clan ninjas, overpowered villains like Koya, outmaneuvered gods, and even beat an evil version of himself. In fact, in the Ninja Turtles’ very first story under the Mirage Comics continuity, it was Leo who ultimately killed the Shredder by beheading him. With his immense physical, mental, and spiritual fortitude, Leonardo is undoubtedly Master Splinter’s greatest student.

3) Shredder

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

The archnemesis of the Heroes in a Half Shell, Shredder is always their most fearsome and cunning adversary, no matter the continuity. In the IDW Publishing version, Shredder was a ruthless ninja master who was resurrected in the modern day to retake control of the Foot Clan and battle the Ninja Turtles. Having been trained his entire life in feudal Japan, Shredder is a cold-blooded warrior who has matched and sometimes even defeated Splinter. And when facing the Ninja Turtles, Shredder can effortlessly best all of them simultaneously. Opponents like Karai, Alopex, and numerous physically tougher mutants have all been bested by the Shredder with minimal difficulty. He’s also been known to take mutagen to become Super-Shredder so he gain the strength to lift trucks.

2) Splinter

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

Whether he started as a rat or a human before becoming a mutant, Master Splinter is undoubtedly the greatest martial artist in the TMNT Universe. Having spent his whole life learning ninjutsu, Splinter passed down his teachings to his four sons. Still, Splinter can effortlessly run circles around the Ninja Turtles and take them all down with ease. He’s strong enough to destroy robots with one punch, quick enough to slice fired arrows in half, and skilled enough to incapacitate the hulking mutants Bebop and Rocksteady with little difficulty. Splinter has beaten Shredder more times than not, including delivering the killing blow in the IDW Publishing continuity.

1) Mr. Null

Image Courtesy of Archie Comics

No other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character is more powerful than the devil himself. Mr. Null from the Archie Comics series appears to be a wealthy businessman, but he’s actually a powerful demon who seeks to destroy humanity. As a demon, not only is Mr. Null an incredibly skilled fighter, but his vast array of supernatural abilities makes him the strongest villain the Ninja Turtles have ever faced. His powers include shapeshifting, super-strength, mind control, flight, and pyrokinesis. Mr. Null was only killed when his spaceship crashed into the sun. Combining physical prowess, millennia of experience, and demonic powers, Mr. Null was the strongest being of the TMNT Universe.

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