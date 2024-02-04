Netflix Is Now Streaming One of Anime's Best Romcoms

Netflix is now streaming one of anime's best romantic comedies as an English dub for Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You is now available! Netflix has been increasing their number of major anime licenses and anime originals, and in the last few years has been steadily making them more competitively accessible much like many of the other potential streaming platforms out there. One of their new projects now in the works is an exclusive third season of Kimi ni Todoke, and now Netflix is making sure that fans of the original series are able to catch up in time with a dub!

Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You Season 3 is currently scheduled for a release with Netflix some time later this year, and fans could previously catch the Japanese language release of the anime's first two seasons with the streamer. But thanks to a recent update, now fans of English dubbed anime can check out the series for themselves. This is a brand new dub as one had never been produced in the past, and thus now even more fans can see why it's held in such high regard by romance fans.

(Photo: Production I.G.)

Kimi ni Todoke English Dub Cast

The cast for Netflix's new English dub for Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You breaks down as such:

Xanthe Huynh as Sawako Kuronuma

Khoi Dao as Shota Kazehaya

Morgan Berry as Chizuru Yoshida

Erica Mendez as Ayane Yano

Ray Chase as Ryu Sanada

Brian Beacock as Yoshiyuki Arai

Madeline Dorroh as Tomomi Endo

Caleb Yen as Soichi Jonochi

Cristina Valenzuela as Shino

Kieran Regan as Takayuki Tanaka

Julie Kliewer as Sawako's Mom

Kimi ni Todoke – Form Me To You Season 3 will be exclusively launching with Netflix later this year, and will feature a returning Japanese voice cast from the original anime. It's currently unclear as to whether this dub cast will return for the new season, but it could be a hint of what to expect from the new episodes. You can now stream the first two seasons of the anime (and first season of the live-action series) to get ready for the new episodes with Netflix.

The anime is teased as such, "Sawako Kuronuma has had a difficult time fitting in. Is it her long black hair, her hushed manner of speaking, or is it her name's similarity to Sadako, a character from a popular Japanese horror series?"