Netflix Reveals Japan’s Most-Watched Anime of 2019

With a new decade upon us all, there’s little doubt the on-going streaming war will only intensify in the new year. Sites such as Netflix and Hulu have serious competition now, and it’s not just because of Disney. For anime lovers, it is easier than ever to watch anime online, but Netflix still reigns in many markets. Now, the company is sharing its list detailing the year’s most popular anime, and you might not expect the results.

Recently, Netflix Japan posted its top ten most-watched anime of 2019. The list was to the point, but it gave audiences overseas an idea of what series fans in Japan were watching. While a slew of well-known titles did make the cut, you will find a few newer shows on the list as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full list of shows below:

Ultraman Neon Genesis Evangelion One-Punch Man Kengan Ashura Attack on Titan The Seven Deadly Sins 7 Seeds Dr. Stone Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Arifureta: From Commonplace to the World’s Strongest

As you can see, the list gave way to Ultraman who reigned supreme with a Netflix original title. It is no surprise Evangelion followed suit as Netflix managed to secure the streaming rights to the Studio Khara classic. As for the rest, the list is made up mostly of new or recurring series of 2019 with picks like 7 Seeds and Cautious Hero coming in as unexpected but welcomed champions.

With the year coming to an end, fans can only guess at the hits coming for 2020. In the next year, some important series will be making a comeback such as Haikyuu. There is little doubt these shows will excel amongst fans, but the question remaining is whether they’ll claim a top ten spot with Netflix for 2020.

What do you make of this top list? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

via Otaku USA Magazine