Netflix Shows-Off New Anime Line-Up in Stunning Trailer

Netflix began its bigger push into anime licensing, production, and distribution last year, and fans have seen the results in plenty of new original anime series quickly making the streaming service a great home for anime. There’s no signs of stopping this train just yet, and Netflix recently proved that with a slick new promo showing off all of their current and future anime offerings.

Shared during Anime Expo 2019, not only does this promo showcase many of the current exclusive anime series but also confirms some new licenses for upcoming series such as Beastars and Ultramarine Magmell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although this new sizzle reel does not confirm any new release dates for the future offerings, it further highlights many of the bigger things coming our way this year. Here’s the rundown of everything shown off in this new sizzle reel:

Ultraman

Levius

7Seeds

Devilman Crybaby

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac

EDEN

A.I.C.O. Incarnation

Carole & Tuesday

Aggretsuko

Seis Manos

Godzilla

Castlevania

B: The Beginning

Baki

Cannon Busters

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Kengan Ashura

Beastars

Ultramarine Magmell

While the sizzle reel includes currently airing hits and the already confirmed Levius, EDEN, Carole & Tuesday, Seis Manos, Cannon Busters, and Kengan Ashura, this also includes the confirmed licensing of Paru Itagaki’s Beastars, which will be produced by Orange and releasing in Japan later this October, and Dainenbyo’s Ultramarine Magmell, which was produced by Pierrot+ and originally premiered in Japan earlier this Spring.

With this sizzle reel, Netflix reveals it’s offering a wide variety of series for old and new anime fans. One of the bigger new series coming our way this Summer is Shinichiro Watanabe’s Carole & Tuesday. Premiering on Netflix worldwide on August 30th, Carole & Tuesday features Miyuri Shimabukuro as Carole, with English vocals by Nai Br.XX, Kana Ichinose as Tuesday, with English vocals by Celeina Ann, Akio Otsuka as Gus, Miyu Irino as Roddy, Sumire Uesaka as Angela, Hiroshi Kamiya as Tao, and Mamoru Miyano as Ertegun. Watanabe serves as supervising director on the series with Motonobu Hori as director. Further staff include Eisaku Kubonouchi as original character designer and Tsunenori Saito as character designer. Music for the series is by Mocky. Bones will handle animation, while FlyingDog will handle music production.