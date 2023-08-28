Netflix's One Piece Reactions Dub the Show a Total Hit

It has taken ages, but at last, the debut of Netflix's One Piece is near. The show was first touted to fans years ago by creator Eiichiro Oda, and this week will see Netflix usher the Straw Hat crew to sea. The high-profile show is slated to debut on August 31st, after all. Now, a slew of reactions have hit the Internet, and it seems One Piece is the exact show anime fans have waited for.

As you can see below, critics are echoing their support for One Piece whether they're fans of the anime or not. The show has been described as "vast" and "faithful" while having the freedom to make live-action calls. Fans have also shared their first impressions as some were lucky enough to watch the premiere of Netflix's One Piece at various events across the United States this month.

Obviously, the support for One Piece is huge given its fandom, and now reactions say that devotion will pay off. Between Netflix's team of creators and Oda's input, One Piece is poised to solidify anime's spot in Hollywood. Successes like Speed Racer and Alita: Battle Angel paved the way for Luffy to launch in live action. So if you want to watch this big debut, Netflix's One Piece will go live later this week.

If you want to brush up on One Piece elsewhere, you can find the anime streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

Do you plan on checking out Netflix's One Piece? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!