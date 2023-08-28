Netflix's One Piece Reactions Dub the Show a Total Hit
Netflix's One Piece reactions have surfaced ahead of its August 31st premiere on Netflix.
It has taken ages, but at last, the debut of Netflix's One Piece is near. The show was first touted to fans years ago by creator Eiichiro Oda, and this week will see Netflix usher the Straw Hat crew to sea. The high-profile show is slated to debut on August 31st, after all. Now, a slew of reactions have hit the Internet, and it seems One Piece is the exact show anime fans have waited for.
As you can see below, critics are echoing their support for One Piece whether they're fans of the anime or not. The show has been described as "vast" and "faithful" while having the freedom to make live-action calls. Fans have also shared their first impressions as some were lucky enough to watch the premiere of Netflix's One Piece at various events across the United States this month.
Obviously, the support for One Piece is huge given its fandom, and now reactions say that devotion will pay off. Between Netflix's team of creators and Oda's input, One Piece is poised to solidify anime's spot in Hollywood. Successes like Speed Racer and Alita: Battle Angel paved the way for Luffy to launch in live action. So if you want to watch this big debut, Netflix's One Piece will go live later this week.
If you want to brush up on One Piece elsewhere, you can find the anime streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:
"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."
Do you plan on checking out Netflix's One Piece?
It's True
The news is out. I've seen Netflix's One Piece, and while I cannot say much, I can say this before all my coverage goes live:
I've watched season one several times now. It is *good* good.— Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) August 24, 2023
A Surprising Gift
I've seen Netflix's One Piece and can confirm, it does the source material justice and then some. I think anime fans and newcomers to the Grand Line will be surprised at what the show has to offer.
This is NOT Cowboy Bebop, cannot stress that enough.— Evan (@EVComedy) August 24, 2023
Tearing Up TBH
After the first few minutes of #OnePieceNetflix, I surprisingly teared up at how much fun it is & so close to the anime. It's the good kind of campy. Iñaki Godoy IS Luffy. The casting is 🔥. Both fans of the anime & not will enjoy.— Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 🍥 (@lsirikul) August 26, 2023
A Perfect Cast
#OnePieceNetflix is, simply put, excellent. Faithful when it matters while being a fresh take on the world that introduces it to newcomers. This cast is just so perfect.— Rafael Motamayor (@RafaelMotamayor) August 25, 2023
It Is the One
Having seen all 8 episodes of Netflix’s upcoming ‘ONE PIECE’, and having minimal exposure to the source materials, I can say that this is THE show fans of live action manga and/or anime adaptations have wanted. THIS is the real deal.
The dynamic camerawork, with slick VFX, a… pic.twitter.com/2bIDwA1QWr— Mo (@mohooosen) August 24, 2023
A Vast Adventure
As someone who has become much more familiar with the anime in the past year I have to say I was pleasantly surprised to see the series brought to life with so much love. The scale of this show is VAST and so much dedication was put into just about every aspect of it. #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/YglVlsEZIp— JJ (@WildeePatrol) August 24, 2023
Funny and Fair
#OnePiece is surprisingly amazing. An well-crafted experience that manages to hook you up for all of the 8 episodes. It’s funny, full of action, amusing characters and fast-paced development.
The series premieres on Netflix in one week. pic.twitter.com/3iAKEL7hr4— The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) August 24, 2023
An Incredible Take
Wow, Roger’s execution in the One Piece live action is absolutely incredible! The portrayal is outstanding, and Garp’s reaction adds so much to it. 🤩🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/8o2y7u40eX— onepiecenewsalerts |OPLA ERA| (@Z_OPNA) August 28, 2023