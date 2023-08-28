New Netflix's One Piece Clip Highlights Sanji and Zeff: Watch

Netflix's One Piece is just days out from its release, and hype for the series is higher than ever. After years of work, the live-action adaptation promises to reverse the reputation anime has garnered in Hollywood. A team of dedicated fans came together to bring One Piece to life under the watch of series creator Eiichiro Oda. And now, a new clip has gone live that brings Sanji and Zeff's complicated relationship to life.

As you can see above, the new clip was released this week as Netflix's One Piece nears its release. The short reel focuses on Sanji's time at the Baratie as he hits the grill. While Zeff and his crew make their usual prime ribs, Sanji wants to explore the boundary of cooking with his menu. Of course, that kind of ingenuity sends Zeff on a rant, and the head chef of the Baratie ends up kicking Sanji out to wait tables.

Of course, we know what comes next from Sanji's exit. The Straw Hat crew is at the Baratie to eat, and Sanji will be the one who takes their order. This encounter marks the first time Sanji meets his future crew as everyone from Luffy to Zoro and Nami are present. So if you are excited to see Sanji join up with the Straw Hats IRL, Netflix just gave us a taste of what's to come.

If you want to watch all of Netflix's One Piece, the show will be live later this week. The long-awaited adaptation is slated to debut on August 31st. In the meantime, you can brush up on the anime's East Blue act by watching the One Piece anime on Hulu or Crunchyroll. So for more details on Luffy's tale, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

