Netflix's One Piece Hypes Debut With Drone Show: Watch

Netflix's One Piece live-action series is set to premiere, and to hype the series' arrival, Netflix organized a promotional event in the form of a drone show!

Netflix held a One Piece fan celebration event in California last weekend, and one of the big showcases during the event was a drone show held over the Santa Monica Pier. The show featured dozens of drones taking coordinated fight and organizing themselves into massive designs from the One Piece universe!

Check out Netflix's One Piece fan celebration drone show in the video below!

Check out this drone show that was shown at the #ONEPIECE fan celebration at the Santa Monica Pier tonight! pic.twitter.com/ld5BhKDMxS — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 25, 2023

Milestone moments from One Piece are instantly recognizable in the drone show formations, such as Shanks (Peter Gadiot) giving Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) the iconic straw that he wears,

It all played out as the Netflix One Piece live-action series blasted the audience with the credits music and other samplings of the musical score by Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli. It was pretty epic in terms of spectacle, and created an interesting dynamic in the crowd:

Obviously, the drones' artwork was much closer in appearance to the One Piece anime than it was to the live-action series (see: the image of Luffy's Gum Gum no Pistol punch), and on the whole, there's not much imagery from the live-action series to speak of. That said, the classic One Piece anime/manga iconography did the dual job of getting fans' attention and thrilling them, while also hyping the release of Netflix's One Piece. The sequence of the drones forming the Straw Hat Pirates insignia and then revealing a whole ship around it was pretty sick (2:19)...

What Is Netflix's One Piece About?

Synopsis: An alternate version of Earth, and one that is currently in the midst of the 'Golden Age of Pirates'. Ruthless cut-throat pirates rule the seas, and only the strongest have the chance to lay claim to the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece' that was left behind by the greatest pirate of them all Gold Roger. Years after the death of Gold Roger, a young boy by the name of Monkey D. Luffy has dreams of raising his own crew, finding One Piece, and declaring himself as Pirate King. After eating a devil fruit that grants Luffy the power to make his body like rubber, it gives him enormous strength and agility. When Luffy finally comes of age, he sets sail from Foosha Village in East Blue and sets upon his grand adventure to become the next Pirate King.

When Does Netflix's One Piece Premiere

Netflix's One Piece live-action series will begin streaming on August 31st.