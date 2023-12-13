Netflix's One Piece Celebrates Impressive End-of-Year Rankings

It may be hard to believe, but One Piece made its live-action debut on Netflix more than three months ago. In that time, the series has managed to beat the odds and become a universal success with fans. Crafted by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, the adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's legendary manga is nothing short of a feat. And now, the series is celebrating its latest record courtesy of IMDB.

The update actually comes from Maeda himself as the executive producer took to X (Twitter) to share the news. It was there they confirmed One Piece ranked amongst IMDB's top ten most popular titles of 2023. So if you ever doubted the adaptation, well – think again.

Thank you, IMDB. The live-action ONE PIECE is #6 for 2023! pic.twitter.com/yxc3E4H2as — Steven Maeda (@stevemaeda) December 11, 2023

"Congrats on being part of one of IMDB's most popular titles of the year," the site shared with Maeda. "IMDB determines its definitive lists using IMDB Pro data that ranks titles based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDB."

It turns out One Piece is the top six TV series of 2023. The ranking puts The Last of Us in first place while Ahsoka on Disney+ came in second. Succession, Black Mirror, and The Mandalorian kept the list going before One Piece landed. And as for the top ten, it rounded out with The Fall of the House of Usher, Ted Lasso, The Beat, and Gen V.

Clearly, the live-action adaptation of One Piece has garnered buzz, and this success has all led to a bright future. After all, Netflix's One Piece has already been gifted a season two order. If you have not watched the first season, you can find One Piece streaming now on Netflix. So for more info on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

