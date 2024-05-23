Netflix: One Piece Season 2 Episode Order Revealed

Netflix's One Piece is nothing short of a miracle. For years, Hollywood failed to garner live-action anime hits save for a few rare exceptions. Last year, the live-action adaptation of One Piece changed the game as the series earned rave reviews despite its ambitious scale. Now, a second season is in the works, and a new report suggests One Piece has locked in a new episode order.

The update comes from OP Netflix Fan, a page dedicated to all things regarding the live-action anime. Not long ago, the page got some new details about the casting call sent out for Netflix's One Piece season two, and it was there the page spotted a curious note.

If the report is true, then Netflix's One Piece will have eight episodes to its name. Of course, we have been given no official word on this count. The live-action series is slated to kickstart production on season two this summer, so Netflix has a way to go before One Piece season two is ready.

Still, an eight-episode order is not surprising. One Piece season one had eight episodes to its name, and it managed to cover the entirety of the East Blue saga. The only issue fans see moving into season two is how big One Piece's arcs have become. The Arabasta saga is pretty expansive, so again, fans are left to wonder how eight episodes can cover all the biggest bits. But in the wake of season one's success, One Piece has earned the trust of audiences when it comes to storytelling.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, the live-action series is streaming on Netflix, and its hit anime is ongoing. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

