Netflix's One Piece Casting Call Preps New Season 2 Foe

One Piece has been around the block more than its fair share. Whether we are talking about the anime or the manga, One Piece has plenty on its plate, and the series got even busier last year with Netflix's live-action series. Now, all eyes are on One Piece season two, and a Netflix casting call is spreading light on one of its new characters.

The information comes from One Piece fan pages like OP Netflix Fan who are all about the live-action adaptation. Not long ago, these pages dug up information on Netflix's casting calls, and it was there Miss Goldenweek was brought up. So if you want to read the casting call blurb, you can find it below:

"Female, any ethnicity. A deadpan Wednesday Addams type. Don't be fooled by her youthful appearance and childlike demeanor. She's a twisted killer with supernatural powers of persuasion, who can make her victims obey her every sadistic whim. Instead of making friends, she finds it easier to make people into playthings, turning them into living dolls at her tea party of horrors. Even our protagonist – a stalwart optimist with unshakable dreams – finds his will sapped in her presence. When our heroes find a way to turn the tables on her, she'll pay the price with a taste of her own depraved medicine. Seeking 18+ to play young to late teens. Recurring guest star."

For those who don't remember Miss Goldenweek, the character appeared as an antagonist during the Little Garden arc. Enamored with painting, the Flag-Bearer of Freedom starts the series as a member of Baroque Works. Miss Goldenweek is partnered with Mr. 3 under the organization, and not long ago, Netflix's One Piece has teased the man's appearance in season two. The show is certain to adapt the Little Garden arc in season two, so if we are going to have Mr. 3 around, we need to have Miss Goldenweek.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, the Netflix series is streaming all of season one right now. As for its anime, the series is ongoing, so you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below for all the details:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

