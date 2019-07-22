Netflix’s Pacific Rim Anime Shares Release Window, Two-Season Order

Pacific Rim has been on a long break, but the fan-favorite franchise is not going to stay down for long. Not too long ago, Legendary Entertainment confirmed an anime would soon adapt the story, and fans just learned some big details about the project.

Recently, Los Angeles saw Project Anime descend upon the industry, and it was there Legendary held a panel. Speaking at the event, Elie Dekel who acts as the vice president of brand development and consumer products said Pacific Rim’s anime would have two total seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It turns out season one will debut in 2020 before a second season follows. At this time, no release window has been given for the second season.

“[This is] one of the biggest budget anime series I’ve had the pleasure of working on, and I think that speaks to the commitment of Netflix and Legendary [to anime],” Dekel said.

Of course, this pricy series is no surprise. After all, Netflix is working on the show with Polygon Pictures in Japan. This partnership proves the bridge between Western and Eastern studios is growing to bring anime to even more people, and Pacific Rim is the ideal franchise to push the relationship forward.

If you are curious about this anime adaptation, Pacific Rim will tell the story of siblings who pilot one of the world’s abandoned Jaeger mecha suits. The pair are looking for their missing parents, and showrunners Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson will tackle the series following their work on Thor: Ragnarok and X-Men: Evolution.

As for Netflix, the streaming service is very excited to welcome more original anime to its catalog.

“Asia is home to the world’s great creative centers producing some of the most compelling films and series of today,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix. “The beauty of Netflix is that we can take never-seen before stories from South Korea, Thailand, Japan, India, Taiwan or elsewhere, and easily connect them to people all over Asia and the world. More than half of Asian content hours viewed on Netflix this year are viewed outside the region, so we have confidence that our upcoming slate of Asian productions will find fans in their home countries and abroad.”

So, will you be watching this big-name adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

via IGN

