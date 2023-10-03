Netflix's Pluto Releases New Trailer, Poster

Netflix has more anime to its name than fans can count. The medium has only grown in the past decade with fans across the globe, and Netflix has sunk its teeth into the industry as such. With exclusive licenses and originals on hand, Netflix is now ready to bring another special project to life. After all, Pluto is on the horizon at last, and we've been given a new trailer-poster combo for the project.

As you can see below, a new trailer for Pluto has gone live, and it is the most detailed one we've seen yet. Set in a future version of our own world, Pluto explores how society might function with humanoid robots. A mix of Astro Boy and true crime, Pluto promises to keep fans on edge as it explores a criminal's desire to upend robotics. It falls to a robot detective to handle the high-profile case, but things get hairy when Gesicht finds himself in the murderer's sights.

"Someone, please stop this hate"



Gesicht uncovers the most evil manifestation of hate that history has ever seen, one that is bent on bringing destruction to the world.#PLUTO streams Thursday, October 26, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/NitfLqA6tU — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 3, 2023

If you are not familiar with Pluto, you should know the manga is seen as a classic. Created by Naomi Urasawa, the famed artist used Pluto as a way to reimagine the story of Osamu Tezuka's Astro Boy. Urasawa's work on Pluto as well as Monster and 20th Century Boys has made him a legend within the industry. So of course, manga readers have been waiting ages to see Pluto get its due on screen.

Now, Netflix is set to put Pluto on blast starting October 26th. The anime will consist of eight episodes total, and Studio M2 brought Toshio Kawaguchi on board to direct the series. So if you want more info on Pluto before its anime goes live, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In an ideal world where man and robots coexist, someone or something has destroyed the powerful Swiss robot Mont Blanc. Elsewhere a key figure in a robot rights group is murdered. The two incidents appear to be unrelated...except for one very conspicuous clue – the bodies of both victims have been fashioned into some sort of bizarre collage complete with makeshift horns placed by the victims' heads. Interpol assigns robot detective Gesicht to this most strange and complex case – and he eventually discovers that he too, as one of the seven great robots of the world, is one of the targets."

What do you think about this latest look at Netflix's Pluto?