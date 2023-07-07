Netflix's Pluto Announces Episode Count

Pluto's anime adaptation is set to hit Netflix on October 26th of this year. With the source material telling a tale that follows a dark iteration of Astro Boy, an anime series has been a long time coming. In anticipation of one of Naoki Urasawa's biggest stories finally making its way to the small screen, an episode count has arrived to give fans an idea how much they can look forward to when it comes to the technological dystopia.

Pluto's anime series will arrive thanks to the Studio Genco, Tezuka Productions, and Studio M2. This anime adaptation makes for a major acquisition for Netflix as the streaming service has continued to swing in the sea of anime exclusives in recent years. While Urasawa's Monster has received an anime series, that has become a fan-favorite, there are still many of his works that have yet to be brought to the screen.

Pluto's Episode Count

Netflix Japan confirmed that Pluto's anime series will have eight episodes to its name. Each of the episodes will run for around sixty minutes each. While not confirmed, this number of installments might be enough to cover the entirety of its source material.

As a part of the upcoming anime adaptation, the creator of the original manga, Naoki Urasawa, had this to say in relation to the television series, "I applaud the courage of everyone that has taken on the challenge of making an anime based on Pluto. I am excited about the birth of this new series to win over people's hearts. I hope that now more than ever, Osamu Tezuka's message reaches the world."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the original Pluto manga, which first dropped in 2003 and ran until 2009, here's the official description of the dark take on Astro Boy, "In an ideal world where man and robots coexist, someone or something has destroyed the powerful Swiss robot Mont Blanc. Elsewhere a key figure in a robot rights group is murdered. The two incidents appear to be unrelated...except for one very conspicuous clue – the bodies of both victims have been fashioned into some sort of bizarre collage complete with makeshift horns placed by the victims' heads. Interpol assigns robot detective Gesicht to this most strange and complex case – and he eventually discovers that he too, as one of the seven great robots of the world, is one of the targets."