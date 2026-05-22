Netflix’s Best Fantasy of the 2020s Reveals Exciting Update Ahead of Season 2

In 2024, Netflix released the anime adaptation of Delicious in Dungeon. The anime is based on Ryoko Kui’s award-winning manga, which began serialization in 2014. While the manga reached its conclusion in 2023, the anime, produced by Studio Trigger, only began the journey two years ago. Following its highly anticipated debut, it didn’t take long for the anime to gain public recognition and cement its position as one of the best fantasies of the 2020s. The anime was renewed for a second season right after the finale in June 2024. However, so far, there haven’t been any updates on the anime’s continuation, not even a release window. While fans await more information regarding the upcoming season, Anime News Network confirmed the series is holding an exhibition in July.

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The exhibition was first held in Tokyo in 2024 and toured Kyoto, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Kumamoto before arriving in Los Angeles. The official Ryōko Kui Exhibition and Delicious in Dungeon Exhibition will open in Los Angeles on July 2nd and run through July 26th. It will also be held in New York City from October 10th to 26th this year. The exhibition will open around the same time as this year’s Anime Expo, and tickets for the LA exhibition are already available on the official website of Eventbrite. The dates, timing, and ticket prices are all available on the platform, so don’t forget to book yours.

Declious in Dungeon Might Wrap Up The Story in Season 2

Image Courtesy of Kadokawa

The first season of the anime covered 52 chapters of the manga in 24 episodes, concluding the Sixth Floor Arc. Since the manga has a total of 97 chapters, the second season might be the last if Studio Trigger decides to have the same number of episodes as the first season. However, so far, the anime only has an announcement teaser, which was released in June 2024 to confirm a sequel. Since there aren’t any details yet, it’s not guaranteed how the studio plans to proceed with the story’s conclusion.

The story centers around Laios Touden, an adventuring knight who led a small party through a dangerous dungeon. It’s a place full of dangerous monsters, and unfortunately, Laios’ party was unequipped for the challenge in front of them. During the raid, his spellcasting sister, Falin, teleports everyone out of the dungeon before getting eaten alive by a dragon. Rendered unable to teleport herself, she finds herself in grave danger with no one to help her out of the ordeal. Unwilling to give up on his sister, Laios decides to raid the dungeon once again.

Despite being strapped for cash and high-quality equipment, Laios decides to do everything he can to reach her before she is digested by the dragon. While most of his party members abandon him in his rescue mission out of fear of the monsters, Marcille Donato and Chilchuck Tims join him due to their gratitude towards Falin. As they find themselves in a precarious situation due to a lack of funds, the party finds ways to cook and safely eat the defeated monsters in order to survive. Thanks to Senshi’s culinary expertise, he can turn even the strangest monsters into a delectable dish.

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