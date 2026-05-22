Classic 1990s Series Unveils Anime Release Date With a New Look

Shojo is one of the most beloved demographics, yet its popularity can’t be compared to Shonen, which has heavily dominated the anime and manga industry for several decades. While most Shojo series often fall behind in global recognition, they always offer some of the most unique stories of all time. The demographic thrived during the 1990s, releasing some of the best classics that are appreciated to this day. However, despite receiving critical acclaim and having a wide fan base, many such series never received an anime adaptation. Red River, written and illustrated by Chie Shinohara, is one such series that was eventually forgotten over time. The supernatural fantasy manga was serialized in Shogakukan’s Sho-Comi magazine from 1995 to 2002.

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It received acclaim from both readers and critics alike, eventually winning the 46th Shogakukan Manga Award in the Shojo category in 2000. More than three decades after the manga’s debut, an anime adaptation was announced, and it’s all set to premiere as part of the Summer 2026 lineup. As the release date approaches, the anime reveals the release date along with a new key visual and cast members.

When Will Red River Premiere?

Image Courtesy of VAP

The anime will begin its weekly broadcast on July 7th at 25:35 JST on Japanese TV networks. The series has yet to reveal a streaming house, but since the release date is just a few months away, the studio might unveil new information sooner than expected. It’s highly likely that the rights will go to Crunchyroll, the largest anime streaming hub in the world. While an official trailer hasn’t been revealed yet, the series shares another gorgeous key visual, introducing the main characters.

The anime is being produced by the animation studio VAP under the banner of Tatsunoko Production, one of the oldest animation studios in Japan, which was established in 1962. The studio is best known for acclaimed classics such as Ping Pong the Animation, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more.

Red River Unveils New Cast of Characters

Image Courtesy of VAP

The official website of the anime reveals the list of new characters along with their voice actors.

Kikkuri, voiced by Tomohiro Ono

Hadi, voiced by Shiki Aoki

Ryui, voiced by Natsumi Kawaida

Shala, voiced by Misato Matsuoka

Kash, voiced by Haruki Ishiya

Rusafa, voiced by Junya Enoki

Mittannamuwa, voiced by Shinichiro Kamio

Most of these characters have minor but significant roles, especially Kikkuri, who is a loyal retainer who has been by Kyle’s side since his childhood, while Hadi is a tribe girl skilled with weapons.

What Is The Plot of Red River?

Image Courtesy of VAP

The story follows Yuri Suzuki, an ordinary girl who has just passed her college entrance exam and shared her first kiss with her childhood friend-turned-boyfriend. Unfortunately, just when she is about to begin a new chapter of her life, she is forced into another timeline.

Yuri awakens in the 14th century BC Hittite Empire, where she gets entangled in the fight for the throne. She meets the mysterious Prince Kyle, the most likely candidate to succeed to the throne, and thus begins her journey as she captures the hearts of the people and finds a place in the new world.

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