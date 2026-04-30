Netflix’s Best Sports Anime of 2025 Achieves Major Box Office Milestone

Based on Uoto’s acclaimed manga, the anime film adaptation of 100 Meters hit Japanese theaters in September 2025 and became a massive hit. The manga was serialized from 2018 to 2019, but never received the global recognition it deserved. Uoto is known for creating the award-winning manga Orb: On the Movements of the Earth, which released its anime adaptation in 2024. While it wasn’t a smashing hit, as one would expect from such a deep and complex story, it’s easily considered one of the best short series of the decade. A few months after the finale of Orb: On the Movements of the Earth reached its conclusion, 100 Meters shocked everyone with another incredible story and animation. Right before the year ended, the film made its streaming debut on December 31, 2025, on the streaming giant Netflix and again climbed the charts with millions of viewership.

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In less than a week after its Netflix debut, the film had already gathered 1.5 million views. Considering the low publicity among international fans, the film’s global success is surely a pleasant surprise, as its popularity only keeps rising. Oricon confirms that even months after its premiere, the anime continues to be screened in Japanese theaters and is attracting viewers. The award-winning film has grossed over 800 million yen at the box office and has no plans for stopping at the moment. The anime is still streaming on Netflix for global viewers, as the film only hit the international theaters with a limited release.

Will There Be a Sequel to The 100 Meters Film?

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The story follows Togashi, a young runner who has been naturally gifted since childhood and has effortlessly won every 100-meter race. Thanks to his talents, he has effortlessly won every 100-meter race since childhood. However, his life takes a major turn when he meets Komiya, a transfer student who wants to follow the same passion as him. While he is full of determination, Komiya lacks the skills and experience necessary to become a professional athlete.

Togashi decides to teach him and find a new purpose that Komiya must win. Several years after graduating from school, the two meet again as rivals on the track and continue to pursue their goal from years gone by. Even months after the debut, there’s been no confirmation of a sequel, but the chances of that happening are next to none. The film is based on a short manga, so the story has already been fully adapted, even though it leaves room for the plot to progress after a bittersweet and satisfying ending.

However, since the manga never released a sequel or a spin-off, there’s no confirmation if the story will ever continue. Even without a possible sequel, the film is a masterpiece in its own right, as it explores the intense nature of rivalry while focusing on the meaning behind following one’s passion.

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