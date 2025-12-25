Netflix’s New Live-Action Manga Adaptation Is Officially a Hit With Millions of Views

Released on December 18th, 2025, Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of the 10 Dance manga by Sato Inoue became one of the biggest global hits. The underrated Boys’ Love manga debuted in 2011 but never received global recognition until recently, after the live-action film was released. Directed by Keishi Otomo, best known for his live-action adaptations of Rurouni Kenshin and March Comes in Like a Lion, the film reached unprecedented popularity in just a week after it began streaming on Netflix. The Great Flood managed to top the charts by a huge margin with 27.9 million views, while Troll 2 and A Time For Bravery each hit 3.1 million views. The 10 Dance manga is already underrated enough, but the series doesn’t have an anime adaptation yet, meaning there was never a wide fanbase looking forward to the live-action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The surprising success was confirmed by the official website of Netflix, as the 10DANCE film ranked fourth in the non-English movies overview from December 15th to 21st. The film gathered more than 2.4 million views in less than a week since its debut, and its popularity only keeps rising. The official X handle of Netflix Japan shared a special promotion of the film while thanking viewers and encouraging them to participate in a campaign where 30 winners will receive a set of photobooks and an original T-shirt.

Will There Be a Sequel to The 10DANCE Film?

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Since the film has only just been released, there’s been no confirmation of a sequel, but we might get an announcement at a later date since a lot of the story hasn’t been covered yet. Since live-action adaptations have a low success rate, most of them never release a sequel to complete the story. However, 10DANCE‘s explosive popularity sparks hope for the story’s continuation.

While the film faithfully adapts the spirit and theme of the manga, it made considerable changes in terms of character details and pacing. The story follows Shinya Sugiki and Shinya Suzuki, as the only things that make them different are the one-syllable difference in their names and their dancing styles. While Sugiki is beloved as the Lord of Standard Ballroom, Suzuki tends to break free from the norms as the King of Latin Dance. The two of them can’t see eye to eye, but now they must find a way to get along if they want to win the prestigious 10 Dance Competition.

The competition is incredibly lengthy and requires each pair to perform ten unique styles of standard ballroom and Latin dancing. Since Sugiki has no prior experience with Latin dance, he asks Suzuki to teach him, and the latter wants to learn the art of standard ballroom in return. As the two continue to work together, they begin to see each other’s true selves as an unlikely romance begins to blossom. The manga has released seven volumes, and the digital copies of all of them are available on the official website of Kodansha.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!