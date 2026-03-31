Netflix’s One Piece Exec Shares Season 4 Hopes: “Wouldn’t It Be Amazing…?”

One Piece‘s live-action series has been doing very well for itself with Netflix ever since it returned for Season 2, but the showrunner behind it all is hoping to see the series continue beyond its currently confirmed third season too. One Piece: Into the Grand Line has been taking over the world since it made its debut with Netflix earlier this month, and set Luffy and the Straw Hats out on a whole new adventure. But as the series continues to adapt Eiichiro Oda’s original series, there’s a question about how long it all might go.

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One Piece is now in , and current showrunner Joe Tracz spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the live-action series production thus far. But when asked about a potential fourth season of the series and whether or not he would return as the showrunner in the future, Tracz shared his hopes for what could be coming next revealing that members of the staff all hope to see some big moments happen, “There are arcs we’ll be sitting on set like, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing to get to this moment?’”

Netflix’s One Piece Showrunner Shares Future Season Hoeps

Courtesy of Netflix

“I love the story. I would love to keep being able to tell the story,” Tracz stated when asked if he would be interested in returning as a showrunner for a potential One Piece Season 4 and beyond. “I think the bigger question is, will we get to keep telling the story? All of us here have the appetite to keep telling it. There are arcs we’ll be sitting on set like, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing to get to this moment? Wouldn’t it be amazing during this arc?’ That’s really a question for people watching the show who can keep giving us a thumbs up.”

Through this it’s clear that Tracz and the production team behind it all have some major hopes for the future of the One Piece live-action series, it’s really in Netflix’s hands. It’s going to depend on how much support the series will get in the future, and hopefully that trends in the right direction with the third season. Season 2 is already trailing behind the first season in terms of overall views and hours watched, but it’s still getting impressive numbers when compared to other Netflix shows.

Will One Piece Season 4 Happen With Netflix?

Courtesy of Netflix

The huge question now is whether or not One Piece will get to continue beyond its third season. Season 3 was quickly confirmed ahead of the second season premiere in order to tighten up the release windows between the episodes, so there’s a chance we could see a Season 4 announced in that same kind of timeframe. But it also needs to realistically reach a point where the series can end compared to three decades of stories that are in Eiichiro Oda’s original manga version of the series.

Oda himself has noted to the cast about where he’s hoping the live-action series will end, and it’s likely going to be much sooner than fans would expect. With the third season wrapping up the Alabasta saga, there are some big events to come that could serve as a makeshift finale for the live action series as well. But even with the creative team’s desires for more, if Netflix doesn’t want to shell out the money for it they won’t. It’s all going to depend on that fan support.

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via THR