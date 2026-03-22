Netflix’s One Piece Still Hasn’t Cast This Major Character Despite Season 2 Debut

One Piece really had some big surprises for fans with Season 2 of the live-action series, but it turns out that the Netflix production has yet to fully cast a major character even with their big cameo in the premiere. One Piece: Into the Grand Line has kicked off a whole new era for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats in the live-action series, and with it has introduced them to a whole new wave of characters through some unique new locations. But there were some debuts that fans weren’t expecting at all.

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One Piece Season 2 really shook things up in the live-action series with the debuts of some surprise characters like Brook far ahead of their debut in Eiichiro Oda’s original manga release. But the biggest came in the final moments of the premiere as Sabo was seen in live-action for the first time as well. But as One Piece live-action producer Becky Clements revealed to IGN, Sabo has yet to be officially cast for the live-action series at tis time.

Netflix’s One Piece Sabo Live-Action Actor Not Cast Yet

courtesy of Netflix

Clements, who produces the live-action One Piece series as part of Tomorrow Studios, was asked about the casting for Brook and Sabo. Noting that the hope would be that when they cast these actors for characters who would appear later, those actors would be able to return for in future seasons. But when asked about who was cast as Sabo, Clements confirmed that it’s currently just a stand-in at the moment much like the Smoker tease from the end of the first season just as a special surprise at the end of the premiere.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line features quite a few shout outs and Easter Eggs to some big events in the future of the franchise, and it’s a special way for fans of the manga to enjoy the live-action series just a bit more. There’s no telling whether or not that the live-action show will ever get to the point where they can feature Sabo in a much fuller capacity, but this small cameo for the character emphasizes just how big he actually is even for the fans who don’t know him yet.

Who Is Sabo in One Piece?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Sabo isn’t brought into One Piece until long after where the live-action series currently is, but he’s a very important character with ties to Luffy’s past. He plays a crucial role in the series following the Dressrosa arc, and has some key moments that are clearly going to factor into the ultimate endgame for the franchise. But giving him a small cameo here and tying him further to the mysterious Dragon in the live-action really helps to plant seed for bigger mysteries to come.

One Piece Season 3 is now in the midst of production, but Netflix has yet to reveal any release information as of this time. The series will be wrapping up the Alabasta saga in this next season, but it’s yet to be revealed if this next season will potentially go beyond that arc to take on what comes next. With other potential changes to come, we might see Sabo really come to the spotlight sooner than ever.

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HT – IGN