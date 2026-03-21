Netflix’s One Piece Showrunner Offers Promising Update on Season 3

The showrunner behind Netflix’s live-action One Piece series offered a promising update on the next season as Season 3 might be hitting earlier than expected. One Piece returned for the second season of the live-action series earlier this month, and it’s been doing very well for the streaming service. Thankfully a third season was already confirmed ahead of the second season’s premiere, and has been in the midst of production for a while. But it seems like it might be even further along than expected thanks to a new update from one of the showrunners behind it all.

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One Piece Season 3 has been in the works since ahead of the second season premiere, and co-showrunner Joe Tracz spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how it’s coming along so far, “We’re mostly cast, and two months into filming.” Given the lengthy wait in between the first two seasons, it seems like this third season is going to be released at a speedier pace now that it’s already so far into its production cycle. Fans might not have to wait for too long.

When Does One Piece Season 3 Come Out on Netflix?

Courtesy of Netflix

As for when this third season of the One Piece live-action series will be coming out on Netflix, it’s unfortunately unclear. There was a three season gap in between the first and second seasons, but it took a lot longer to get going thanks to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes happening near that first season’s debut. But with the third season already getting such a head start in comparison, we could be looking at a potential 2028 or even 2027 release window for the next season if everything else proceeds smoothly. The team behind the live-action series also wants to release these new One Piece episodes as fast as they can.

“We had to pause because of the strikes, but now we obviously want to work and do this show,” Nami actress Emily Rudd stated in a recent interview. “We have so much fun doing it. I think the fans want to see more. There’s a certain amount of time that we have to put into post-production. We have so much that we have to add to the show, even though a lot of what we do is practical. But I think we’re all keen to move at a pace that is as quick as humanly possible, so that’s what we’re doing.”

What to Know for One Piece Season 3

Courtesy of Netflix

Season 3 of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series has yet to announce any release information as of this time, but has been confirmed by series creator Eiichiro Oda to be wrapping up the Alabasta saga that began with this second season. As the showrunner teases, there have been some new additions to the cast fleshing out some of the new faces from Baroque Works that Luffy and the others will face.

New additions to the cast for One Piece Season 3 include Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger. New additions seen in Season 2 will also get expanded roles in the coming episodes such as Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, and Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile.

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HT – THR