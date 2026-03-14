Netflix’s One Piece Cast Hints at Season 3 Release

One Piece’s second season has landed on Netflix, with the eight episodes seeing the Straw Hat Pirates make their way into the Grand Line. With the live-action swashbucklers making their way to Drum Island, Loguetown, Little Garden, Whiskey Peak, and Reverse Mountain, Luffy and company have made their mark on the streaming service. Even less than one week following season two’s premiere, fans are now preparing themselves for the third season of the live-action adaptation. Luckily, while the wait between seasons one and two was a long one, the stars of the series are hoping for a quicker turnaround.

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In a recent interview with Collider, the actor who plays live-action Nami, Emily Rudd, talked about the original gap between the first two seasons: “We had to pause because of the strikes, but now we obviously want to work and do this show. We have so much fun doing it. I think the fans want to see more.” Rudd then discussed the show’s post-production while confirming that everyone involved wants to release the third season as soon as possible, “There’s a certain amount of time that we have to put into post-production. We have so much that we have to add to the show, even though a lot of what we do is practical. But I think we’re all keen to move at a pace that is as quick as humanly possible, so that’s what we’re doing.”

What Will One Piece’s Third Season Be?

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Following the acquisition of Tony Tony Chopper to the Straw Hat crew as the swashbucklers’ resident doctor, the stage is now open for One Piece to dive headfirst into the Alabasta arc. The island where Princess Vivi hails is currently under siege by the nefarious Crocodile, who appears at the end of season two as played by actor Joe Manganiello. While his powers weren’t on full display in the recent second-season finale, fans of the source material know that he earns his place as one of the anime’s biggest villains.

On top of Crocodile and Alabasta featuring in season three, Netflix has already cast some big heroes and villains that will debut in the next arc. In the hero department, Luffy’s brother, Portgas D. Ace, will be played by Xolo Mariduena, who has experience on the streaming service in the critically acclaimed Cobra Kai. To date, plenty of villains have already been cast as well, including Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger, and Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1. Even with the cast wanting to release season three as soon as possible, the earliest debut of these characters will, more than likely, be in 2027.

As for whether One Piece will live on past season three, Netflix has yet to confirm if a season four is in the works. The live-action cast is certainly hoping that the show runs for quite some time, as the actors recently mentioned that series creator Eiichiro Oda has plans for a series finale, hinting at a bright future.

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