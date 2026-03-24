Netflix’s One Piece Exec Addresses 12 Season Plan for Live-Action Series

One Piece‘s live-action series has returned to Netflix for its second season, and one of the showrunners behind it all addressed the producers’ hopes to see it run for 12 seasons. You might have seen it popping up more on social media lately thanks to the release of its second season, but One Piece live-action producers Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (as part of Tomorrow Studios) shared their hopes in a past interview about how long the series could go with Adelstein noting, “We have hopes for 12 seasons, there’s so much material.”

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But that’s far from an actual confirmation of how long One Piece‘s live-action series could go, and unfortunately likely far from what is realistically possible with Netflix. When asked about these 12 season hopes by The Hollywood Reporter, One Piece showrunner Joe Tracz addressed the idea by revealing how those behind the show “feel lucky” about working on the show thus far, “Look, we all feel lucky to be working on a show we all care about, so I think we want to get to tell all the stories we love.”

Will Netflix’s One Piece Get 12 Seasons of Live-Action?

Courtesy of Netflix

“A lot of us have kids, so we just need to start training them to know what they need to be a showrunner so that they can just inherit it, so we can keep making One Piece even after I’m too feeble to move,” Tracz joked when asked whether or not there were contingency plans if the show didn’t get to reach 12 seasons. “Look, we all feel lucky to be working on a show we all care about, so I think we want to get to tell all the stories we love.” But when pressed about the third season and a potential to beyond, Tracz revealed more.

“I love the story. I would love to keep being able to tell the story. I think the bigger question is, will we get to keep telling the story?” Tracz noted. “All of us here have the appetite to keep telling it. There are arcs we’ll be sitting on set like, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing to get to this moment? Wouldn’t it be amazing during this arc?’ That’s really a question for people watching the show who can keep giving us a thumbs up.” So , but are trying to keep realistic about their hopes for the future.

Is One Piece Getting Season 4 With Netflix?

Courtesy of Netflix

Before even thinking about Season 12, it’s yet to be revealed if One Piece will get beyond Season 3 with Netflix. The third season was announced ahead of the second season’s debut, and is now in production. Talks of a fourth season are unclear as of this time, but the live-action series did do well with its return garnering millions of views worldwide. It’s still got less of an impact than the debut, but is trending in the right direction. And those behind the scenes are hoping to produce the new episodes in a much quicker fashion than before.

Notably, series creator Eiichiro Oda has told the cast about where he hopes the live-action series could end and even has a place in mind for how to do so. If that turns out to be the case, long before we get to a potential “Season 12,” then it’ll still be a satisfying end for the live-action series overall. It’s just a matter of seeing whether fans, and more importantly Netflix, support the series with each new season.

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HT – THR