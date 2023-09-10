Futurama Teases Zapp Getting Cancelled in New Sneak-Peek Clip

Futurama is now working its way through the final episodes of its first season back with Hulu, and the sneak peek clip for the next episode of the reboot series is teasing how Zapp Brannigan's been cancelled for everything he's done in the series so far! As fans have seen from this new season of Futurama now streaming on Hulu, the new era of the series has been taking on some of the topics that have come out in the recent years since Futurama ended its run with Comedy Central a decade ago but through the eyes of its own characters.

With previous episodes tackling the rise of Amazon and the COVID-19 pandemic, the next episode of the series is tackling cancel culture as Zapp himself is finally taken to task for how he's treated Kif over the years. Cancelled as a result of this, Zapp is now entered into sensitivity training with some other interesting looking characters. You can check out the first look at how this training is going with the sneak peek clip for Futurama Season 11 Episode 8 below:

How to Watch Futurama Season 11 Episode 8

Futurama Season 11 Episode 8 is titled "Zapp Gets Cancelled" and will be premiering with Hulu on Sunday, September 10th at 11:00PM. Hulu teases the new episode as such, "When Zapp Brannigan is canceled for crude behavior, Leela takes over as captain of the Nimbus on a critical mission." Futurama Season 11 might be coming to its end in just a few more episodes, but a Season 12 is already in the works as part of Hulu's initial two season order for the new series. In fact, Futurama Season 12 will be sharing its first sneak peek at the upcoming New York Comic-Con 2023 weekend next month.

Hulu teases Futurama Season 11 as a whole as such, "After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

What are you hoping to see from Zapp's cancellation in Futurama's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!