Futurama Remembers Coolio in Heartfelt Memorial

Futurama has had its fair share of guests over its beloved history. With Phillip J. Fry, Leela, Bender, and the other crew members of the Planet Express, the latest installment once again brought their nefarious version of Santa Claus back into the mix. With the latest episode of the Hulu revival featuring one of the final performances of Coolio, the staff responsible for the animated fan-favorite took the opportunity to honor the deceased rapper who had voiced the role of "Kwanzaa Bot" for quite some time.

Coolio had died in 2022, but before his passing, he had already recorded his performance for the latest episode of Futurama. David X. Cohen, the executive producer on Futurama, had noted that not only had Coolio reprised the role of Kwanzaa Bot, but had also created a new freestyle to be used in the credits of the show. In stating that the episode would be dedicated to the performer, Cohen had this to say about Coolio and how they created the "best send-off we could think of". "Coolio was one of my favorite guests," Cohen stated. "He was always totally upbeat and genuinely enjoyed coming in to record as his character Kwanzaa Bot."

Rest In Peace Coolio

"I Know What You Did Next X-Mas" is the latest episode of Futurama's eleventh season, focusing on the Planet Express thinking of ways to stop the destructive reign of Santa Claus, who has been voiced by both John Goodman and John DiMaggio. With the arrival of Santa, the installment also saw Kwanzaa Bot and the Chanukah Zombie making appearances. Aside from featuring Coolio's voice talents and his original song, the creators behind the series also shared a special image to honor the talented artist.

(Photo: Hulu)

Following Coolio's passing, Trinity Artists International representative, Sheila Finegan, shared touching words when it came to the multi-talented performer, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

