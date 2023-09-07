Futurama Season 12 Sneak-Peek Announced

Futurama's eleventh season still has a few episodes in the tank before it comes to a close on Hulu. Luckily, the streaming service has already announced that a twelfth season is on the way that will once again follow the Planet Express and their whacky adventures. Later this year, Futurama's next season will give fans a first look at New York Comic-Con, along with a surprise screening of a major episode in the eleventh season too boot.

While Futurama has been absent from the airwaves for a number of years, Planet Express hasn't missed a beat with its latest season. Already seeing the likes of Philip J. Fry, Bender, Leela, and the rest of the crew members deal with a new pandemic, Nibbler worms, and a time-traveling holiday adventure, the sky is the limit for the series that spawned from the mind of Simpsons creator Matt Groening. While the upcoming panel will give fans a first look at the twelfth season, it will also screen the eleventh season's finale for Futurama fans to sweeten the pot.

Futurama Panel Details

The official description for the Futurama panel and screening taking place at New York Comic-Con later this year is described as such on the event's official website, "Hulu's "Futurama" Screening & Panel with Creatives Behind The Show: The beloved sci-fi, animated series "Futurama" triumphantly returned to Hulu with all new-episodes after a brief ten-year hiatus. Celebrate with a room full of "Futurama" fans as we screen the season finale episode and get a sneak peek at Season 12, followed by a panel with the creatives behind the show. (from 20th Television Animation)."

Recently, another creation of Groening's released a new season, albeit its last. Disenchantment brought the story of Bean and her medieval fantasy world to an end on Netflix, though the animated characters made a surprising appearance in a recent episode of Futurama. While the Planet Express has crossed over with the denizens of Springfield in a special episode of The Simpsons, it will be interesting to see if there are more Groening crossovers in the future.

Do you think Hulu's revival of Futurama has lived up to its earlier seasons? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Planet Express.

Via THR