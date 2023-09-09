Futurama Releases Episode 8 Sneak Peek: Watch

Futurama's new season on Hulu is nearing the final episodes of the first half of its comeback, and Hulu has dropped the first look at what's coming next with the sneak peek for Episode 8 of the newest season! Futurama made its highly anticipated returned to screens earlier this Summer with Season 11's premiere on Hulu, and the weeks so far have showcased what kind of new voice fans can expect to see from the newest reboot of the series. Alongside closing the gaps on major storylines left in the earlier seasons, there have also been episodes taking on more recent concepts such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next episode teases another newer idea as Zapp Brannigan is seemingly finally taken to task for how badly he's treated Kif over the years. While there hasn't been much of Zapp in Futurama Season 11 with the episodes seen thus far, it seems like that's going to change with a new episode all about him as the sneak peek for Episode 8 sees Zapp and Kif in a trial as Kif finally brings all of Zapp's mistreatment of him to life. You can check out the sneak peek for Futurama Season 11 Episode 8 below as released by Hulu:

How to Watch Futurama Season 11 Episode 8

Futurama Season 11 Episode 8 is titled "Zapp Gets Cancelled" and will be premiering with Hulu on Sunday, September 10th at 11:00PM. Hulu teases the new episode as such, "When Zapp Brannigan is canceled for crude behavior, Leela takes over as captain of the Nimbus on a critical mission." Futurama Season 11 might be coming to its end in just a few more episodes, but a Season 12 is already in the works as part of Hulu's initial two season order for the new series. In fact, Futurama Season 12 will be sharing its first sneak peek at the upcoming New York Comic-Con 2023 weekend next month.

Hulu teases Futurama Season 11 as a whole as such, "After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

