Nier: Automata Anime Houses Some Secret Codes

Nier: Automata is a trippy video game sequel that demands its players complete its story multiple times to learn new secrets in the world of 2B, the female protagonist who routinely uses her sword to split countless robots right down the middle. With the world of anime adapting countless video game franchises in the past, which include the likes of Persona, Castlevania, Pokemon, and too many others to count, keen-eyed anime fans have spotted some secret codes that display in the anime's run time.

Unfortunately for game players, these codes won't give you an added boost while popping in Nier: Automata, but rather, will fill fans in on more secrets that revolve around the technologically advanced world that is not all that it appears to be.

Nier: Anime Codes

The codes can be seen in the first episodes of Nier: Automata, with Kotaku capturing the images that hint at the world of 2B and the secrets that lie within:

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

The translations for the first codes can be seen below:

An android is a being that repeats life and death.

Will the chain of reincarnation bring salvation or collapse?

How is it different from human intelligence?

If you're unfamiliar with the story of the original Nier gaming franchise, the official description for the current anime adaptation reads as such:

"The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena... This is the story of these lifeless and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

At present, Nier has yet to announce whether there will be a sequel following the success of Automata, though with the anime adaptation and the spin-off games released since its arrival, we most likely haven't seen the last of 2B.

Via Kotaku