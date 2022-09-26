Nier: Automata Anime to Feature Original Story

NieR: Automata will be making its big anime debut next year with its first anime adaptation, but fans will likely be surprised to find out that it will feature an original story not seen in the game! The video game itself has been massively popular with fans since its initial release, and has only been picking up steam in the years since. One of the major reasons fans continue to play and explore its story are the many multiple endings available, and thus it had raised a question over which of these potential paths the anime could follow when it premieres next year.

As it turns out, fans of the original game won't have too much to worry about in terms of spoilers or potential adaptation of it. Original game creator Yoko Taro revealed during a special segment in Aniplex Online Fest 2022 this past weekend that NieR: Automata's anime (officially titled as NieR: Automata Ver1.1a) will have a new story as "copying" the story made for the game "wouldn't make an interesting story" for an anime. In fact, it's why the anime carries the specific title it does to further differentiate itself.

As Yoko Taro explained about the planning of the anime itself, "The anime title has the affix 'Ver1.1a' because the title 'NieR: Automata' was a story created to be a game, so copying it as is wouldn't make an interesting story for an anime. So I brought up the idea of changing things around." But the director for the anime, Ryoji Masuyama, tried to keep the changes from happening in order to not only please fans of the original game, but it seemed to be something the staff wanted for the adaptation too.

But Yoko Taro revealed that these changes to story became an internal debate, "The original creator was trying to destroy the original story, and the anime staff is desperately stopping that...Such a debate kept going back and forth for a long time." The debate itself might be continuing, but fans should likely expect some story changes to the original game as NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will be making its debut some time in January next year.

