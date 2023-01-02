Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a Shares Episode 1 Promo

The new year has arrived, and that means the winter cour has started at last. The anime industry will welcome a number of shows this season, and of course, some of the drops have been anticipated for a long time. One of these shows happens to be Nier: Automata as the hit game is moving to television. And now, we have been given our first look at episode one.

As you can see below, Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a posted its first look at episode one ahead of its launch. These new photos showcase leads like 2B as expected. And given the crew who oversaw episode one, you can bet this premiere will look gorgeous.

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a #1 Preview & Staff



-Screenplay: Ryoji Masuyama



-Storyboard: Ryoji Masuyama



-Episode Director: Ryoji Masuyama



-Chief Animation Director: Jun Nakai



-Animation Director: Jun Nakai



After all, Ryoji Masuyama was brought in to direct episode one, and they also did the screenplay and storyboard. Jun Nakai stepped in as the animation director, and fans will know this artist's work even if they do not know his name. After all, Nakai is known best for his work on shows like Silver Spoon, Ouran High School Host Club, and a slew of Digimon films. As for Masuyama, the director has worked on a number of hit titles including The Secret World of Arrietty and Darling in the Franxx.

For those curious about this Nier: Automata anime, you should know the series is being overseen by A-1 Pictures. Of course, it will follow the story set forth by Square Enix's hit game by Yoko Taro. In fact, the game creator helped develop the anime's original story, so gamers and anime fans will be in for something new when Nier: Automata drops its anime. So if you plan on tuning into this premiere, mark your calendars for January 7th.

