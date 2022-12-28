Nier: Automata Ver1.1a Trailer Teases Opening Theme

There have been more than a few examples of video games receiving anime adaptations over the years, and Nier: Automata will be the first to start off 2023's anime roster. The sequel to 2014's Nier introduced a complex world far in the future as robots run rampant in a world that has seen humanity lose control. With A-1 Pictures set to come on board for this new anime adaptation, the upcoming series has released a new trailer giving video game and anime fans alike a teaser for the opening theme of the series.

The upcoming opening theme is "Escalate" by Aimer, with the ending theme performed by "Antinomy" by amazarashi. One of the biggest unique selling points of the original game series was the idea that players would need to play through the game world multiple times in order to get a full explanation of everything going on in Nier's world, though we doubt that the anime series will be offering multiple endings for viewers in a similar vein.

Nier: Automota Promo

The new trailer for Nier: Automata's anime series not only gives viewers a listen to the adaptation's opening theme, but features new footage of the project from A-1 Pictures that will expand on the dystopian future:

If you're looking for more information on the upcoming anime adaptation of the bizarre game franchise, Crunchyroll released the following official description of Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a which is set to hit the small screen on January 7th of next year:

"The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by <Aliens> and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless <androids> and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

What has been your favorite anime video game adaptation to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Nier.