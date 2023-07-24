Rick and Morty: The Anime Director Breaks Silence on New Spin-Off

Rick and Morty will soon be launching a full anime series spin-off with Adult Swim in the near future, and the director behind Rick and Morty: The Anime has broken their silence on taking on Rick and Morty in this new way! Rick and Morty has been such a success for Adult Swim that it began experimenting with smaller anime specials on the network that provided a whole new take on the Rick and Morty multiverse. These turned out to be such a hit in their own right that Adult Swim then announced a full Rick and Morty spin-off anime series with the same director behind many of the anime shorts.

Rick and Morty: The Anime debuted its official opening theme sequence as part of the Adult Swim Festival on the Green event over the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 weekend, and it was with this new opening that Rick and Morty: The Anime director Takashi Sano shared a message with fans about taking on the franchise in this new way. Beginning with such, "Hello. I'm Sano, the director of Rick and Morty: The Anime. And as director, I would like to assure you that I'm also a huge fan of the original Rick and Morty. I believe there are many Rick and Morty fans all over the world and I'm truly honored to be chosen to create a new Rick and Morty story out of all of them."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty's Anime Director Breaks His Silence

"But with that honor comes a lot of pressure, because the original is just so well made," Sano continued. "What I've tried to accomplish in 10 episodes is to take all of my favorite parts of Rick and Morty...compress them down to extract their essence, and then add a unique Japanese twist. I'd like you to enjoy Rick and Morty's adventures as they're whisked through time and space, tangled up in all sorts of chaos." Then Sano concluded with, "And after all 10 episodes I think you'll find yourself in a particular state of mind. And that state, I believe, best reflects the feelings I get watching Rick and Morty. I hope you enjoy the new series. Please, do check it out!"

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film. It will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment, with Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda serving as producers. There has yet to be a concrete release date or window revealed for Rick and Morty: The Anime yet, but the new anime series will premiere with Adult Swim and stream on Max with Japanese language audio and English subtitles.

