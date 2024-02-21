Ninja Kamui Episode 3 Promo Released: Watch

Ninja Kamui is gearing up for the premiere of its next big episode, and Adult Swim has shared the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 3! Adult Swim has debuted a new original anime series directed by the same person who took on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation, Sunghoo Park, and the first two episodes of Ninja Kamui have proven to be quite a hit with fans already. With the new anime opening up its main story, it's time to try and figure out what could be coming next.

With the first two episodes setting Higan on a bloody revenge spree, it's now time to figure out what the core of this conspiracy really is as Higan is now aiming to take out everyone that wanted his family dead. With the revenge story now in full swing, each of the following episodes are likely going to have even more action than seen in the first two episodes. You can check out the first look at the action-packed promo for Ninja Kamui Episode 3 below as spotted by @swimpedia on X:

Tune into #Toonami on Saturday, February 24th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of Ninja Kamui, "Episode 3"! pic.twitter.com/DsYxhKksEE — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) February 18, 2024

Ninja Kamui – Where to Watch

Ninja Kamui Episode 3 will be premiering on Adult Swim's Toonami block on Saturday, February 24th at midnight ET/PT with broadcasts for both the English dubbed and Japanese dubbed audio planned throughout the evening. If you miss the initial premiere, you can find the episode (along with the first two episodes) streaming with Max. As for the story itself, Adult Swim what to expect from Ninja Kamui anime as such:

"Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

What are you hoping to see in Ninja Kamui's next episode?