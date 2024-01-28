Adult Swim's Ninja Kamui Episode Count Revealed

Ninja Kamui is an original anime series coming to Adult Swim next month, and now it's been revealed how many episodes the new series will be sticking around for! Adult Swim fans have likely noticed that along with new animated series, there have been many original anime projects that have been produced for the network as well. This year will be no different as there are some highly anticipated new originals coming our way, and Adult Swim will be kicking things off with a new anime directed by the same mind behind hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation and more.

While there are still many mysteries surrounding Ninja Kamui and what to expect from the bloody new ninja anime, Jason DeMarco, Toonami co-founder and Senior Vice President, Anime and Action Series/Longform at Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, revealed that the anime will have 12 episodes for its debut run (when responding to a fan inquiry about its episode count). It's yet to be revealed if this series will have any future plans beyond its debut outing, but 12 episodes is a strong start for Ninja Kamui.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Where to Watch Ninja Kamui

Ninja Kamui will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, February 10 at midnight ET/PT as part of the Toonami block with episodes being available to stream with Max the next day. The series will actually air both English dubbed and Japanese language audio when it airs on Saturday nights (with the Japanese audio release hitting much later in the evening) as well. Sunghoo Park (Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School) is directing the anime for E&H production and Sola Entertainment, and Takeshi Okazaki (Afro Samurai, Batman Ninja) will be handling the character designs. Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming Ninja Kamui anime as such:

"Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

Will this be enough episodes for Ninja Kamui? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!