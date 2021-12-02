Ninjala Anime Confirms Release Date with New Poster

Ninjala is pushing ahead with its plans to bring its colorful world to the small screen. After making its console debut, the video game is getting an anime adaptation from the minds behind Pokemon‘s original anime. So if you’re on the fence about Ninjala, here’s what you need to know.

The highly anticipated series is going live on January 8th in Japan. Ninjala is being produced by the team at OLM, and its first poster was released today. As you can see below, the colorful visual shows several familiar faces from the game, and we can expect to learn more about its whacky lore.

At this time, kawaii superstar Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is slated to perform the show’s opening theme titled “Maybe Baby”. The ending theme will follow courtesy of Wolpis Carter, and the song is named “Ninja Like Ninja”.

Now, for those of you unfamiliar with Ninjala, you should know that the free online multiplayer is a hit with fans. With over eight million downloads, Ninjala is a hit game both stateside and in Japan. Published by the folks at GungHo Online Entertainment, Ninjala boasts an online arena as well as a story mode which the anime will cover. So if you want more details on that story, you can read Ninjala‘s official synopsis below:

“The year is 20XX. The ninja, who once forged the history of Oedo, were scattered across the country during the Meiji Restoration. As ninjas mingled with other clans, their bloodline thinned, and they gradually faded from sight. The descendants of these ninja clans, seeking to preserve their heritage, formed the WNA (World Ninja Association) in the hope of carrying on their legacy. And so it was that the WNA succeeded in developing Ninja-Gum, an art which could summon forth the strength of the Shinobi. And yet creating the most powerful Ninja-Gum requires the strongest of ninja DNA. So it was that the Ninjala Tournament was held, that the mightiest of all ninjas could be found…”

What do you think about this first look at Ninjala? Will you be tuning into this anime or…?