Crunchyroll Launches Noblesse Contest with Pizza as the Prize

Noblesse is the latest Crunchyroll Original to hit the streaming service, taking us into a world of vampires and supernatural creatures to march alongside the likes of other Crunchyroll fare such as Tower of God and The God Of High School, and now the platform is unleashing an amazing sweepstakes that will let fans get a vampire themed pizza! Beginning tomorrow, fans will have the opportunity to enter a contest that will have a Noblesse themed pizza box, with a pizza inside of course, delivered to their homes depending on where they currently live in the United States!

Noblesse was originally presented as a WEBTOON comic, released online and then eventually turned into an original video animation. The series' first episode landed last week, continuing the story of the noble named Raizel who awakens from a sleep of 820 years to a world he doesn't understand. Joined by his butler, hilariously named Frankenstein, Raizel enlists in a nearby high school while simultaneously fighting against a mysterious organization that has plans of their own.

The official breakdown of the Noblesse Sweepstakes, which partners Crunchyroll with the company Fooji, reads as such:

"Crunchyroll and WEBTOON have teamed up again to create one of the biggest series of this season, the supernatural action anime Noblesse! To celebrate the latest Crunchyroll Original, we're is teaming up with Fooji for a delicious new sweepstakes and offering fans on Twitter the chance to win a pizza delivered directly to their homes in an exclusive Noblesse branded pizza box!

To enter, follow the official Crunchyroll Twitter account where the Crunchyroll team will post a tweet on Wednesday, October 14 at 11AM PST with the details on how to respond and enter the contest. The tweet will be timed with the debut of Episode 2 (for Premium users) and the release of Episode 1 to Free Users with ads, so make sure to get caught up!"

Noblesse is the latest vampire anime that is definitely trying something new with its story and it's looking to be a worthy addition to the ever expanding library of Crunchyroll Originals!

