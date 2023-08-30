New Genshin Impact Funko Pops: Diluc, Hilichurl, and Keqing

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The wildly popular game Genshin Impact moved from fan-made Funko Pop mockups to the real thing last year with the release of Aether (Traveler), Lumine (Traveler – Aether's sister), and Paimon (your bubbly traveling guide). Now Diluc Ragnvindr, Hilichurl, and Keqing are joining the collection.

You can order the entire Genshin Impact Funko Pop lineup here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. The new Pops might also be available here at Hot Topic in the near future. You can take a look at the Wave 1 lineup below.

Since its release in 2020, Genshin Impact has become a massive success. The free-to-play game from developer miHoYo / HoYoverse has found a faithful and passionate audience around the world, and the game doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. It is also expected to release on the Nintendo Switch sometime in the near future. You can check out details on all of the latest updates for the game right here. An official description for the game can be found below.

"Step into Teyvat, a vast world teeming with life and flowing with elemental energy.

You and your sibling arrived here from another world. Separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber, you now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived.

Thus begins your journey across Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven – the gods of each element. Along the way, prepare to explore every inch of this wondrous world, join forces with a diverse range of characters, and unravel the countless mysteries that Teyvat holds..."