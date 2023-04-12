Inuyasha Finally Gets a New Wave of Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko appears to be dedicating the day to anime, and the drops include first proper wave of Inuyasha Pop figures in quite some time. The iconic series may be past its prime at this point, but it continues to find new fans with each passing year.

Inuyasha fans young and old might be interested in the new additions to the Funko Pop lineup. Pre-order information can be found below, and keep in mind that US shipping at Entertainment Earth is free on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% off discount on in-stock items using our exclusive links. You can keep up with additional anime themed Funko Pop releases throughout the day right here.

Originally created by Rumiko Takahashi for Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1996, Inuyasha follows the story of high school girl Kagome Higurashi. In it, Kagome finds herself thrown into the feudal era where she discovers her connection to a late priestess named Kikyo. Charged with protecting a relic known as the Sacred Jewel, Kagome teams up with a half-demon named Inuyasha who covets its power, and the manga details their journeys through Japan as they attempt to piece together the powerful gem. The series was adapted to a popular anime that ran for a number of years, ultimately covering the entire run of the manga. A sequel series, titled Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, aired for two seasons from October 2020 to March 2022.