Funko Pop Wednesdays: Here's Where to Get The Drops For September 13th
Check out the latest Funko Pop drops every Wednesday.
In case you haven't noticed, Funko has been turning each Wednesday into a mini release event in recent weeks, dropping dozens of figures in clumps throughout the morning. These events can be loosely themed, but it's generally pretty random. Because of this strategy, many of the new releases can fall through the cracks, but we're here to help you keep track of it all.
Below you'll find a breakdown of the latest Funko Pop waves complete with direct pre-order links. Look for pre-orders to begin around 11:30am / 12pm ET and wrap up at some point in the afternoon. The list will update as new Funko Pops are added and exclusives will be highlighted. You can also keep tabs on the following retailer links as some will be slower to launch than others:
- Shop New Funko Pops on Amazon
- Shop New Funko Pops at Entertainment Earth
- Shop New Funko Pops at Hot Topic
- Shop New Funko Pops at Funko.com
- Shop New Funko Pops at GameStop
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For September 13th (UPDATING):
- New Wednesday Funko Pops – Funko Shop Exclusive (drop at 12pm ET)
- X-Men '97 Marvel Collector Corps Box – Amazon Exclusive
- Pop Yourself has added Halloween accessories and baby options – Funko Pop Yourself
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For September 6th:
- Hunter X Hunter Killua Zoldyck – Funko Shop Exclusive
- NFL Funko Pops, Including Troy Aikman Funko Pop Exclusive – See at Funko Shop
- Amy Winehouse Back to Black – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Amazon
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Kyoshi Spirit (Glow) - Entertainment Earth Exclusive (check out the packaging image for upcoming Avatar Pops)
- Bitty Pops – Toy Story, Five Nights at Freddy's – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Amazon
- Yu-Gi-Oh: Jinzo with Time Wizard – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 30th:
- Beauty and the Beast Tale as Old as Time Deluxe Moment – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Harry Potter Hufflepuff Art Cover – Funko Exclusive
- Santa Mickey Mouse (Diamond Collection) – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Loungefly The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Mini-Backpack, Wallet, and Pins – Amazon Exclusive
- Ozzy Ozbourne – Funko Exclusive
- 300 Movie – Details here
- BTS Proof - Details here
- Schoolhouse Rock – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Formula 1 Pop Rides Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Friends – Details here
- Queer Eye – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Marvel Iron Man Tales of Suspense Comic Cover – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Moana Translucent Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Five Nights at Freddy's Survive 'Til 6AM Security Breach Edition Game – See at Entertainment Earth
- Starfield Vasco Funko POP! – Xbox Gear Shop Exclusive
- NFL Funko Pops – Fanatics Exclusives
- Genshin Impact – Details here
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 23rd:
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Details here
- Peaky Blinders – Details here
- Diablo 4 – Details here
- X-Men '97 – Details here
- New Funko Soda – See at Entertainment Earth
- Five Nights at Freddy's PEZ – See at Entertainment Earth
- Comic Cover: X-Men Wolverine (The Incredible Hulk Comic no. 181) – GameStop Exclusive
- Star Wars C-3PO (Facet) – Funko Exclusive
- Dolly Parton '77 Tour (Diamond Collection) – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Demon Slayer Kyojuro Rengoku (Jumbo) – Target Exclusive
- Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado – Target Exclusive
- Demon Slayer Zenitsu Agatsuma – Target Exclusive
- Froot Loops Toucan Sam (Flocked) – Amazon Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 16th:
- Die-Cast Spider-Man – Funko Exclusive
- The Seven Deadly Sins – Details here
- NBX Santa Jack and Christmas Sally 2-Pack – Funko Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- NBX Snowman Jack / Carolers Deluxe Funko Pop! Moment – See at Entertainment Earth
- The Haunted Mansion Funko Pops – Details here
- New WWE Funko Pops – Details Here
- Power Rangers Ranger Slayer PX Exclusive – See at Entertainment Earth
- Harry Potter Pop Art Covers / Slytherin – Funko Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- Bugs Bunny as Buddy the Elf – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- Zenon Kar – See at Entertainment Earth
- Dolly Parton 1977 Tour – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- Go-Gos Vacation Pop Album Cover – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- Avatar the Last Airbender Pop Pins – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 9th:
- New The Office Fun Run Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- The Office Michael as Jesus Funko Pop – Funko Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- Overwatch 2 Funko Pop Wave – Details here
- Naruto Jiraiya with Rasengan Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop – Details here
- Naruto Funko Soda – Funko Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- DBZ Goku With Wings Previews Exclusive – Details here
- Iron Man Captain America: Civil War Build-A-Scene Funko Pop #11 of 12 – Details here
- The Simpsons TreeHouse of Horror Nightmare Willie Funko Pop (Super-Sized) – Funko Exclusive
- My Hero Academia Himiko Toga Funko Pop - Funko Exclusive / Additional Details can be found here.
- Haunted Mansion Hatbox Ghost Funko Soda – See at Entertainment Earth
- New Funko Pop Pins – DC / Star Wars / The Simpsons – See at Entertainment Earth
- McDonald's Vampire McNugget Loungefly Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Minnie Mouse Dia de los Muertos Sugar Skull Loungefly Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- The Nightmare Before Chriistmas This Is Halloween Bag Collection – See at Entertainment Earth
- Tapatío Man Funko Soda – Funko Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- Michael Jackson 1984 Grammys (Diamond) – Funko Exclusive (Coming Soon)
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 2nd:
- Trick 'r Treat Sam with Razor (Flocked) – Spirit Halloween Exclusive on Amazon
- My Hero Academia Fatgum (Super-Sized Metallic) – Funko Exclusive
- Huge Demon Slayer Wave – Details are available here
- She Hulk Daredevil – Funko Exclusive
- New The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops – Details are available here
- Elvis' Christmas Album Funko Pop Album – See at Entertainment Earth
- Michael Jackson Thriller Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Formula 1 Max Verstappen Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Formula 1 Sergio Perez Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Formula 1 Sergio Perez Funko Pop With Helmet – Distrito Max Exclusive
- New Five Nights at Freddy's Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Dragon Ball Z Majin Vegeta Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop and T-Shirt 2-Pack – See at Entertainment Earth
- Donald Duck Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop and T-Shirt 2-Pack – See at Entertainment Earth
- Creepshow – Jordy (Flocked) – See at Entertainment Earth
- Hocus Pocus 2 – Winifred Sanderson (Stone) – Funko Exclusive
- Hocus Pocus 2- The Witch Mother – Funko Exclusvie
- Hunter x Hunter – Killua – Funko Exclusive
- Spider-Man Die-Cast (with Chase) – Funko Exclusive
- Captain America (Facet) – Funko Exclusive
- Naruto – Naruto with Rasenshuriken – Funko Exclusive
- Naruto – Sasuke (Glow) – Funko Exclusive
- The Exorcist – Regan in Bed – Funko Exclusive
- Captain Planet (Flying) – Funko Exclusive
- Toucan San With Fruit Hat – Funko Exclusive
- Maui 3 Liter Soda – Funko Exclusive
- Bumble 3 Liter Soda – Funko Exclusive
- Maleficent 25th Anniversary Set – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 26th:
- Mickey Mouse (Trick-Or-Treat) – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Five Night's At Freddy's Pop! Games Sun & Moon – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Avengers Tower With Iron Man Funko Pop Town Exclusive Is On Sale Now
-
New Attack On Titan Funko Pop Pre-Orders: Eren, War Hammer Titan, Armin, and More
- Christmas In July Funko Pop Drop: Muppets, Rudolph, Disney, Marvel, and Hello Kitty
- Power Rangers Funko Pops – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- SODA – Scooby Doo / Velma – See at Entertainment Earth
-
Black Clover Gets a New Wave of Funko Pops With Exclusives
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 19th:
- The Crow Eric Draven – Funko Shop Exclusive
- DC Comics Harley Quinn Harleen Quinzel Pop! Comic Cover – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Funko Pops – Details here
- Marvel's Werewolf by Night – Details here
- Naruto Kurama Link Mode Funko Pop With Chase AAA Anime Exclusive – Details here
- Disturbed The Guy Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Rob Zombie (Dragula) Funko Pop (Glow) – Hot Topic Exclusive / Standard – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2023 Advent Calendar – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Harry Potter Dementor Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop and Tee – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Corpse Bride Emily Blacklight Funko Pop and Tee – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Grogu with Rancor Adult Boxed Pop T-Shirt – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- SpongeBob SquarePants and TMNT Loungefly Gear – Amazon Exclusive
- DMX 12-Inch Vinyl Gold Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 12th:
- Naruto Funko Pops – Details here
- Demon Slayer Obanai Iguro and Shinobu Kocho Funko Pop Exclusives – Details here
- Barbie Movie Funko Pops – Details here
- Funko's Captain America Build-A-Scene Series Continues With Falcon – Details here
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 5th:
- Dragon Ball Goku and Krillin Funko Pop 2-Pack – Hot Topic Anime Expo Exclusive
-
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Kakashi Hatake – GameStop Exclusive
- Loteria Funko Pops – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (Includes EE Exclusives)
- Duran Duran Funko Pops – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Boys Funko Pops – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Pop! Movie Poster with Case – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Batman: The Dark Knight Pop! Movie Poster Figure with Case – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Hocus Pocus 2 Funko Pops – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Interview With a Vampire Funko Pops – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Louis de Pointe du Lac with Weapon - Funko Shop Exclusive
- Captain Planet Funko Pops - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Daria Funko Pops – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Sonic Flocked Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain and Youth Pop T-Shirt – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Funko SODA – Stranger Things, The Nun, Ted Lasso – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Funko Plush – McDonalds – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth