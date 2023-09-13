One Piece Wano Wave Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Needless to say, it's a good time to be a One Piece fan. The live action One Piece series is currently burning it up on Netflix and exciting things are happening in the anime. Now we have a new wave of Funko Pops. First unveiled at Camp Fundays in July, Funko has rolled out the wave of One Piece Pop figures inspired by the Wano arc as part of their latest Wednesday Pop drops. Unfortunately, there aren't any Chase Pops in this wave, but they do look great in their Wano costumes. You can pick them up via the links below.

Details on the One Piece wave that debuted earlier this year during Funko Fair 2023 can be found below.

After a long absence the Straw Hat crew came back in Funko Pop form for Funko Fair 2023 with a collection that includes the Red Hawk Luffy (with chance at a glow Chase) AAA Anime exclusive, the Deluxe Hungry Big Mom, a super-sized Kaido, Roronoa Zora, Jinbe (with Chase), and more.

Pre-orders for the AAA Anime exclusive and common One Piece Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth. A full breakdown is available below, and exclusives are highlighted. You can keep tabs on all of the Funko Fair 2023 releases right here via our master list.

For those who have not watched One Piece, you will want to jump on the Netflix series ASAP. The live-action adaptation is streaming now, and the entire project was overseen by series creator Eiichiro Oda from start to finish. And as we await word on One Piece's new season, you can also check out the original anime on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So if you need more info on One Piece, you can read the show's official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."