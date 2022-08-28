Odd Taxi Director on the Anime's Global Success and One Piece's Influence

Odd Taxi was one of the biggest anime hits upon its debut, and the underdog's comeuppance hasn't stopped since it began. After all, the murder mystery piqued attention with its thrilling twists, and the show's animal characters only added to the charm. And with all eyes on a possible new season, ComicBook got the chance to speak with one of Odd Taxi's animation directors recently.

During Crunchyroll Expo, Baku Kinoshita took the time to chat with us about all things Odd Taxi in the wake of its movie's debut. From Odakawa's next moves to their inspiration from One Piece, you can read up on our entire chat below:

----

Question: ODDTAXI was an unexpected hit with fans upon its release, and it has become a big hit in the United States. Its mixture of comedy and mystery is very compelling. What do you think is the biggest charm of ODDTAXI?

Baku Kinoshita: In terms of the biggest charm, I would say there's many in the anime. As for what stands out in terms of the story, you have the twist at the end alongside a kind of realism that comes with society and its issues. That's one of the biggest draws, and as mentioned before, there is the big mystery that charms fans.

Question: You brought many of the anime's designs to life, so I have to ask how ODDTAXI settled on having animals lead the story rather than humans? As you designed characters, did you look to anything for inspiration?

Kinoshita: Actually, in this anime, the character design came first in development. I really like unique visuals similar to those in One Piece with some of its animal characters. For me growing up with its movies and stuff like that, I took away some inspiration from them.

Question: ODDTAXI is certainly a complex anime, and there's a disparity between its cute visuals and its suspenseful story. Why do you think this dissonance has resonated with fans?

Kinoshita: I think what resonated with fans was its gap, right? To mention its characters, from the get-go, the team built leads that would stand out even in a very unique story.

Question: Obviously, the cast of ODDTAXI has lots of interesting characters. Do you have a favorite? Or one that gave you difficulty while designing?

Kinoshita: I think for me, I'm not really as good at drawing cute designs when making character designs. So, I had someone who's actually good at doing cute looks help me make those characters.

Question: Finally, given its success, it is no surprise to see how fans are clamoring for more episodes and seasons of ODDTAXI. Do you think Odokawa could handle the stress of another mystery? Or does the poor driver deserve a break?

Kinoshita: Oh, Odokawa. You know, it really feels like he does deserve a break by now.

