Odd Taxi Director Opens Up About the Anime’s Big Success

Like it or not, Odd Taxi has made its mark on the world of anime. You may not have expected the series to blow up like it did, but the anime fandom has embraced the crime-solving series with vigor. Now, the show’s director is speaking out about all the success, and it turns out not even the creator saw the spike coming.

Recently, Baku Kinoshita released a statement to Crunchyroll about Odd Taxi and its unexpected success. The note came after Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards nominated Odd Taxi in a few categories, and Kinoshita says they are thrilled with the show’s global fandom.

“Thank you for watching Odd Taxi. I’m happy that it has reached viewers worldwide,” the artist shared.”I heard that the English dub streaming starts in February, and there’s also the movie coming out this spring. I hope you all keep enjoying Odd Taxi!”

For those unaware of Odd Taxi, the series debuted in print last January under Kazuya Konomoto and Takeichi Abaraya. Its anime came shortly after in April 2021 under OLM and PICS, and a movie is slated to drop this April barring no release delays. Odd Taxi is set in a world of anthropomorphic animals where Odokawa, a 41-year-old walrus, works as a taxi driver. After giving rides day in and day out, Odokawa gleans information from his passengers about local crimes, but things get hairy when the yakuza and police nose into a case Odokawa should know nothing about.

If you want to catch up on Odd Taxi, the show’s first season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Sadly, the manga has not gotten an official English translation as of yet, but readers are hoping Shogogukan will license out the story soon.

Have you checked out Odd Taxi yet? Do you think the show deserves all the hype?