Odd Taxi Countdown Teases Season Two’s Debut

Odd Taxi is one of the most unique anime series released in recent years, following a taxi cab driving walrus as he finds himself dragged into a dark adventure of intrigue and murder. With the first season having wrapped, a mysterious countdown has emerged on the series’ official Twitter account, leading many to think that the oddball franchise might be prepping for a season two. While the first season had quite the definitive ending, there could certainly be more gas in the tank when it comes to the world of Odd Taxi.

Fans and critics alike fell in love with the story that actually debuted as a manga earlier this year from creators Kazuya Konomoto and Takeichi Abaraya, weaving a story that involved a number of characters living a mundane life in a world filled with anthropomorphic characters. Filled with black humor and drama, the series was given a mention recently as one of the best series of the year according to the New Yorker, showing that the anime show was able to grab the attention of some major outlets over the course of its run. The initial episodes felt as though there wouldn’t be the possibility of a second season considering the story felt complete when the credits rolled, but this mysterious countdown could hint at more stories to come.

The Official Twitter Account started a countdown for some big news with regards to the bizarre anime, with many theorizing that Odd Taxi might be getting ready for a big comeback:

https://twitter.com/oddtaxi_/status/1473244354282078209?s=20

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Odd Taxi, Crunchyroll has an official description of the series that reads as such:

“This town should look familiar, but suddenly, it’s not. The taxi driver Odokawa lives a very mundane life. He has no family, doesn’t really hang out with others, and he’s an oddball who is narrow-minded and doesn’t talk much. The only people he can call his friends are his doctor, Gouriki and his classmate from high school, Kakibana. All of his patrons seem to be slightly odd themselves. The college student who wants to be noticed online, Kabasawa. A nurse with secrets, Shirakawa. A comedy duo, the Homosapiens… All these mundane conversations somehow lead to a girl who’s gone missing.”

What was your favorite anime of the year? Do you think Odd Taxi is set to make a return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Odd Taxi.