Olympics 2021: Uzbekistan Team Performs Routine Inspired by Sailor Moon

✖

The Olympics may have put out its ending ceremony already, but coverage of the event is still going wild. From the pandemic to the Olympic Village's beds, there was a lot to cover at the Summer Games. And now, one team from Uzbekistan has got netizens buzzing as their Sailor Moon routine is going viral.

The whole thing went live during the Tokyo Olympics when rhythmic gymnastics came into play. The team from Uzbekistan hit the floor with its five athletes, and they did so in magical girl suits.

The Sailor Moon performance, which can be seen above, shows the team reaching the floor while dressed in gorgeous suits. The leotards feature blue-and-red accents which frame the chest piece's white sparkly fabric. Compete with a bow and mesh skirt, these outfits are clearly derived from Sailor Moon's costume, and the team is even rocking patterned leg warmers to mimic her boots.

As the event got underway, fans recognize the routine's track comes straight from Sailor Moon. The team's routine was set to an instrumental version of "Moonlight Densetsu" which is the original theme song of the anime. When results were handed out, the Uzbekistan team nabbed ninth place overall, but they left with fans' hearts. After all, fans in Japan and the United States are fawning over the performance, so you know Usagi would be proud!

What do you think of this magical Sailor Moon routine? Which other anime series would inspire a killer gymnastic routine? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - SoraNews24