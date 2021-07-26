Tokyo Olympics Hype Archery Round with Attack on Titan Music

✖

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics have gotten underway at last. The delayed event officially got underway in Japan this week, and a slew of sports are working through qualifications. It turns out one of these sports is archery, and the Olympics chose to celebrate the sport with a very special song from Attack on Titan.

The whole thing came to light as coverage of the Olympics swapped to archery this week, and athletes began their runs. It was there fans watched as teams made their shots one by one, but only round ended with the theme song "Guren no Yumiya".

I gotcha you guys. This one is better. Listen to the end ! 😊 pic.twitter.com/N28gDxK575 — normal college student🎓✏ (@Ana_LovesYooh) July 24, 2021

As you can see above, a mixed team match between the United States and Indonesia brought the song out. The track, which hails from Attack on Titan, walked the archers out following the match's conclusion. It might be hard to hear at first, but "Guren no Yumiya" can be heard in the stadium as the teams regroup off the court.

Of course, this Attack on Titan song is an epic one, and its title is very apt. After all, the song's title translates to "Crimson Bow and Arrow". Its use in an archer round makes total sense, and if any of the competitors like anime, they surely new this song. After all, the 2017 single from Linked Horizon is pretty famous within the fandom, and even this short clip is hard to miss.

This may be one of the Olympics' first nods to Attack on Titan this summer but it isn't the first anime reference. The summer games have nodded to other series like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as well as Haikyuu. And as the Olympics continue, fans can expect more cameos to pop up.

